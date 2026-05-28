Hurricanes locked out Canadiens 4-0 in Game 4, edge closer to Stanley Cup Final berth

Carolina Hurricanes took a commanding action towards the Stanley Cup Final with a dominant 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. With the success, Carolina now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can clinch a Finals berth for the 3rd time in franchise history with a win in Game 5 on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The video game swung greatly in checking out Carolina side’s favor throughout a blistering stretch late in the very first duration, when the Hurricanes scored 3 objectives in simply 2:47. Sebastian Aho opened the scoring on the power play with an exact one-timer from the best circle, offering Carolina its 4th straight series video game with the opening objective. Minutes later on, Jordan Staal rerouted a focusing pass from defenseman K’Andre Miller to double the lead, before Logan Stankoven ended up a 2-on-1 rush off a setup from Jackson Blake to make it 3-0 in fast succession.

Andrei Svechnikov sealed the win with an empty-net objective late in the 3rd duration, while Frederik Andersen provided a standout efficiency in internet. The veteran goaltender stopped all 18 shots he dealt with to make his 8th profession postseason nothing, his 5th with Carolina, setting a brand-new franchise record. Andersen has actually now tape-recorded 3 nothings this postseason, one in each round.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Shayne Gostisbehere each contributed 2 helps, assisting Carolina end up being simply the seventh group in NHL history to win its very first 6 roadway video games in a single postseason.

Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes made 39 saves money on his birthday however might not avoid Montreal from dropping its 4th straight home championship game. The Canadiens have actually now lost 6 of their last 8 postseason video games in Montreal as Carolina’s unrelenting attack showed definitive as soon as again.