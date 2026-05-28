Assistant who injected Matthew Perry with drugs sentenced to 41 months

The individual assistant who consistently injected Matthew Perry with ketamine was sentenced to jail on Wednesday, ending up being the 5th individual to deal with justice over the “Friends” star’s deadly overdose.

Kenneth Iwamasa, 61, was sentenced in California to 3 years and 5 months in federal jail after confessing conspiracy to disperse ketamine triggering death.

District attorneys stated in the days leading up to Perry’s 2023 death that Iwamasa provided the star more than 25 shots of ketamine, consisting of a minimum of 3 jabs on the day he passed away.

On Perry’s last day, he informed Iwamasa– who lived at his high-end Los Angeles home– “Shoot me up with a big one,” court documents stated.

Iwamasa is the 5th individual to be sentenced in connection with Perry’s death.

Previously this month Erik Fleming, an accredited drug therapist who functioned as an intermediary to assist provide the star with illegal drugs, was sentenced to 2 years in jail.

Last month a British-American female called “The Ketamine Queen,” who styled herself as a dealership to the stars, was offered a 15-year sentence.

Jasveen Sangha ran a drugs emporium from her fancy house in Los Angeles, from where she dispensed narcotics to rich consumers in America’s home entertainment capital.

2 physicians who benefited off Perry’s dependency have actually likewise been sentenced, consisting of one who mused: “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”