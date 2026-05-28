Environment ministry most likely to enable storage of more petroleum items in seaside guideline zones

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 20/07/13: A view of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Tondiarpet in Chennai on July 20, 2013|Picture Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Environment Ministry is most likely to permit the storage of direct alkyl benzene, n-paraffin, and carbon black feedstock in seaside guideline zones (CRZs), other than in environmentally delicate CRZ-IA locations.

CRZ policies apply to the whole Indian shoreline, consisting of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Islands. They cover seaside stretches such as seas, bays, estuaries, creeks, rivers, and backwaters affected by tidal action approximately a specified range into the land from the high tide line (HTL).

There are various categories of CRZ, and CRZ-IA is among them. According to the CRZ Notification, 2019, CRZ-IA describes environmentally delicate locations and geomorphological functions such as reef and mangroves that assist preserve the stability of the coast.

The proposition to include those petroleum items was made after assessment by sectoral Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), the sectoral EAC for CRZ clearances and the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA).

“The NCZMA, after due consideration and thinking about the relatively lower dangerous chemical qualities of these items in relation to those currently allowed, all suggested permitting the invoice and storage of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), N-Paraffin, and Carbon Black Feedstock (CBFS) in CRZ locations, leaving out CRZ-IA,” stated the ministry’s draft notice released on Wednesday.

Amongst the currently allowed items that can be allowed CRZ locations, other than CRZ-IA, are petroleum, melted petroleum gas, and kerosene, to name a few.

Released on May 28, 2026