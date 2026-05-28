West Bengal turned over 142.8 acres to BSF for fencing India-Bangladesh border: CM Suvendu

Kolkata, The West Bengal federal government has actually turned over 142.79 acres of land to the BSF for establishing stations and barbed-wire fencing facilities along the India-Bangladesh border, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated.

The handover becomes part of the BJP federal government’s choice, taken at its very first cabinet conference on May 11, to move 600 acres of land within 45 days for border fencing and associated facilities tasks.

“Govt of WB has initiated intensified measures to strengthen border security by facilitating construction of BSF outposts and barbed-wire fencing, further enhancing security in the border areas. Additional land has now been handed over to BSF, taking the total tally to 142.79 acres,” the CM stated in a social networks post late on Wednesday.

Find out more: Assam hails Bengal’s fencing transfer to protect Siliguri passage

He likewise shared a district-wise chart detailing the land moved to the BSF throughout 9 districts.

According to the chart, 22.92 acres of land have actually been turned over in Coochbehar, 35.16 acres in Jalpaiguri, 8.81 acres in Darjeeling, 2.84 acres in Uttar Dinajpur, and 20.17 acres in Dakshin Dinajpur.

Furthermore, 10.9 acres has actually been turned over in Malda, 38.8 acres in Murshidabad, 0.55 acre in Nadia, and 2.6 acres in North 24 Parganas.

As part of the very first stage of the effort, 43 acres of purchased land throughout 5 districts and sanction orders for 31.9 acres of vested land were turned over to the BSF on May 20.

The effort follows a significant policy statement by Adhikari recently detailing a twin-pronged method including sped up fencing work and more stringent administrative procedures versus unlawful migration.

West Bengal shares a 2,217-km border with Bangladesh, the longest amongst Indian states.

According to Adhikari, around 1,600 km of the border in the state has actually currently been fenced, while almost 600 km does not have any fencing.