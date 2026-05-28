Federal government sanctions over 60% workforce increase for ED

The Union federal government on Wednesday approved a considerable workforce increase for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), authorising more than 1,200 extra detectives and personnel for the anti-money laundering company.

Authorities informed PTI that the Ministry of Finance had actually authorized the much-awaited cadre restructuring of the company after 15 years, improving its labor force by more than 60 percent– from 2,029 to 3,256.

The ministry modified the ED’s strength by 1,227 workers throughout its 6 cadres, that include the executive, legal, and adjudication verticals that form the core of its examination setup, authorities stated.

Of this overall, 803 extra authorities have actually been contributed to the rank of Assistant Enforcement Officer, 606 to Enforcement Officer, and 531 to Assistant Director of Enforcement.

The last cadre restructuring of the ED, carried out to reorient an organisation to fulfill brand-new and approaching obstacles, took place in 2011.

Information recommends that the variety of ED cases, intricate examinations, consisting of cybercrimes, Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency, and enforcement actions are slowly increasing for many years.

Based on authorities information, searches or raids performed by the company under the PMLA practically doubled to 2,892 throughout the 2025-26 fiscal year, while it likewise effected “highest-ever” provisionary accessory of properties because year, representing a 171 percent boost in the worth of accessories to 81,422 crore under 712 orders.

The company released 461 provisionary accessory orders, freezing possessions valued at 30,036 crore throughout FY25.

ED raids doubled in the 2025-26 fiscal year, as compared to 1,491 in the previous financial.

The company submitted 812 chargesheets throughout FY26 compared to 457 such problems for prosecution submitted before courts throughout the previous year.

The variety of ECIRs– Enforcement Case Information Reports, signed up to set off PMLA probes– leapt 39 percent to 1,080 in the last financial, compared to 775 cases submitted throughout FY25.

The 70-year-old company executes the criminal arrangements of 2 rigid laws– the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), in addition to the civil areas of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Released on May 28, 2026