Business India eyes record $1 bn hotel deals By Leslie Atkins - 96

Summary India’s hotel deal market is poised for a record year, possibly reaching almost $1 billion in sales regardless of international unpredictabilities. This rise follows a considerable 67% year-on-year boost in 2025 and a strong very first quarter in 2026, positioning India amongst the leading APAC financial investment locations for the very first time. Listen to this short article in summed up format Agencies Agent Image New Delhi: India might see record hotel deals worth almost$1 billion this year in spite of geopolitical unpredictabilities and take a trip disturbances, information and quotes shared by consultancy company JLL suggest. Based on JLL, India tape-recorded $567 million worth of hotel deals in 2025, up 67% year-on-year. In the very first quarter of 2026, hotel deals in the nation touched $345 million, up from $98 million a year earlier, putting India amongst the leading 5 APAC markets for the very first time, according to JLL information. “The most active investment markets historically have been Japan, China, Korea, Australia and Singapore, and collectively these markets account for 70-80% of the transaction volume in the region,” stated Nihat Ercan, CEO, Hotels and Hospitality Group, Asia Pacific at JLL. “But what is interesting is that in the first quarter of 2026, India has made it to the top five markets for the first time. Earlier, we were projecting India volumes to be worth about half a billion dollars in 2026, but if the quarter one momentum continues, we may get closer to seeing $1 billion worth of sales activity in 2026 in India,” he stated. < img title ="Screenshot 2026-05-28 003655" alt ="Screenshot 2026-05-28 003655" src ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-131358455/screenshot-2026-05-28-003655.jpg" data-msid ="131358455" data-original ="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-131358455/screenshot-2026-05-28-003655.jpg">

Based on JLL, in Q1 of 2026, Japan taped about $1 billion worth of sales, China was at $ 724 million and South Korea at $ 471 million. India was available in 4th at $ 345 million and Australia followed at $ 235 million. India represented 13 % of the Q1 deal volume for the area. “The total volume in 2025 was $10.8 billion for APAC, down 20% year-on-year, from $13.3 billion in 2024,” stated Ercan. “We have seen a strong momentum in transaction activity in the last quarter of 2025 that has continued into 2026. We are expecting transaction activity in excess of $13 billion in 2026,” he stated.

Gaurav Sharma, MD hotels, India, and senior director, hotels capital markets Asia at JLL, stated that besides personal equity companies and household workplaces, a number of noted entities have actually ended up being active in India. “All of them are looking for opportunities to invest, so the market will get stronger in India,” he stated. “Global issues keep cropping up, but the larger investment community is getting used to it. New destinations are being explored in India, and more hotels are being signed,” he stated. “People are continuing to build and the signing activity is another indication that investors believe in the asset class.”

Ercan stated domestic need is resilient in India and other APAC markets which is assisting sustain travel need and tourist. “Investors are looking at India as a growth market. Sentiments for hospitality assets across the region are quite strong. That’s driving the volume of activity,” he stated. “A sustained or prolonged conflict is not good for anyone, but the investors that we are talking to, see long-term potential and opportunity not just in India but across APAC markets as well.”