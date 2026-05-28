Shah open up to treking sugar MSP, ethanol quota

Pune: Home minister Amit Shah is favorable about raising the minimum market price of sugar and increasing the ethanol quota for sugar mills, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Wednesday. The Centre has actually likewise accepted purchase onions from farmers rather of traders in the continuous federal government procurement operations, and has actually likewise guaranteed to take choices to prop up the suppressed cost of onion, the minister informed press reporters.

Fadnavis’ remarks followed his conference with Shah, farming minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and customer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi the very same day. His deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar likewise participated in the conference.

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While onion farmers have actually been opposing in Nashik for the last 2 to 3 weeks, the sugar market has actually been under pressure to pay sugarcane financial obligations.

“We had a very positive discussion on sugar. We discussed the issue of increasing the minimum selling price of sugar, increasing the ethanol quota allocated to the sugar industry, implementing dual price mechanism, loan restructuring and paying the interest-subvention to the mills,” stated Fadnavis, including, “He has accepted that the MSP of sugar needs to be increased.”

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According to Fadnavis, Shah likewise “promised to take a decision on increasing the ethanol quota allocated to sugar mills in the next two months, to make immediate payment of interest subvention and to work with the state government to help with the loan restructuring”

Shah has actually asked the state federal government to make a proposition about interest subvention of sugar mills.

“We have already worked on it and will soon submit it. If it gets approved, then it will help solve a lot of issues in our sugar industry,” stated Fadnavis. “We had a positive discussion about it.”

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