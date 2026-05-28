Cannes Film Festival is far more than simply the red carpet: Iti Acharya

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-131346526,imgsize-227084,width-400,height-225,resizemode-4/iti-max-2.jpg" alt="Cannes Film Festival is much more than just the red carpet: Iti Acharya" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

For Kannada star and filmmaker Iti Acharya, Cannes has actually ended up being far more than a yearly attractive look. Participating in the celebration for the 5th time this year, she states the experience continues to progress, challenging and teaching her something brand-new whenever.“Every year I go believing I understand whatever, however Cannes constantly surprises me,” she states with a laugh. “Now I understand where to go, whom to satisfy and just what I require to do. Previously, I would invest practically 20 days there, today I go just for a couple of days. Even then, it stays disorderly and tough.”This year, Iti took her movie Triya to the Cannes market searching for worldwide partners. “The project is still in its early stages, but thankfully I found people from the US and Europe who are now associated with it.

The film explores the life of the modern Indian woman—educated and ambitious, yet deeply rooted in tradition. It reflects the emotional conflicts women navigate and also addresses the growing violence against women,” she says.

‘The genuine Cannes experience is incredibly disciplined’