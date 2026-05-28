TMC’s Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigns from all celebration posts

Kolkata: Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, days after openly airing her frustration with the celebration management.

The relocation came a day after she participated in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s administrative evaluation conference in Kalyani regardless of her celebration supposedly advising her not to take part in it.

Dastidar was the nationwide president of the TMC’s ladies’s wing and was related to the celebration’s “Banga Janani” program.

In a letter dealt with to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, the four-term Barasat MP resigned from all organisational duties in the celebration, sources stated.

They stated that she has actually notified the celebration that she might no longer continue with these obligations.

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The advancement is most likely to deepen speculation over the progressing formulas within the TMC, following its electoral obstacle and a string of public expressions of discontentment by some leaders.

The MP had actually just recently been singing about her dissatisfaction with areas of the celebration management.

On Sunday, Dastidar revealed her resignation as the president of the TMC’s Barasat organisational district system. The celebration accepted her resignation the following day and selected Tapas Chatterjee as the brand-new chief.

After Monday’s administrative evaluation conference, Adhikari had actually declared that TMC MP had actually informed him that she had “finally got freedom”a remark that contributed to the political buzz around her existence at the occasion.

The TMC management has not yet formally discussed the most recent advancement.

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