Bengali movie director Anik Dutta passes away after fall from south Kolkata structure

Popular Bengali movie director Anik Dutta passed away on Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roofing of a multi-storeyed apartment in Kolkata’s Gariahat location, authorities stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Dutta’s family and friends told the media that he had been undergoing treatment for depression for several years." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/27/400x225/Dutta-s-family-and-friends-told-the-media-that-he-_1779881565156.jpg"alt ="Dutta’s family and friends told the media that he had been undergoing treatment for depression for several years."title ="Dutta’s family and friends told the media that he had been undergoing treatment for depression for several years."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Dutta’s friends and family informed the media that he had actually been going through treatment for anxiety for a number of years.

Dutta, 66, is endured by his spouse and child. His better half resides in among the flats in the structure.

“He was discovered depending on a swimming pool of blood on the driveway and was stated dead on arrival at Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria. A suicide note was discovered on the roofing of the Hindustan Park home. The handwriting is being analyzed,”a law enforcement officer, asking for privacy, stated.

“The director’s body will be turned over to his household after postmortem at SSKM Hospital,” he included.

Dutta’s friends and family informed the media that he had actually been going through treatment for anxiety for a number of years and had actually been hospitalised a minimum of 3 times in the last 2 years.

Dutta came from a widely known Bengali household. His grandpa, lender Narendra Chandra Dutta, played an essential function in the structure of United Bank of India.

Dutta began his profession with ad movies before making his launching film Bhooter Bhobishyat, a comic satire that ended up being an instantaneous hit after its release in 2012.

Dutta made 7 more motion pictures till 2025 and composed the scripts for 7 of those 8 jobs. Of these, the 2019 comic satire Bhobishyater Bhoot was viewed as a criticism of modern Bengal politics, and Dutta declared that the then Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration had actually stalled its release for months.

Dutta’s 2022 film Aparajito got crucial recognition for its representation of the making of Pather Panchali by Satyajit Ray. Dutta made the film as a work of fiction and not a normal biopic of the renowned director. Dutta called his lead character Aparajito Roy, and Jeetu Kamal played the function.

The movie market grieved Dutta’s death.

“This is a big loss for the motion picture market. We have actually lost an uncommon skill. His body will be kept at Nandan for a couple of hours tomorrow so that individuals can pay their tribute before the funeral service,” director Arindam Sil informed HT.

Star and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rudranil Ghosh stated, “Anik Da’s death is a permanent loss. I likewise dealt with his ad jobs. He produced a category of his own.”

Talking about suicides can be setting off for some. Suicides are avoidable. If you require assistance or understand somebody who does, please connect to your closest psychological health professional.

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