Bengal: Sacks of buried money connected to apprehended TMC leader discovered in jute field

Cops on Wednesday recuperated 5 sacks and a luggage with more money from a jute field, a day after the chairman of Baduria town in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was jailed and 80 lakh in unaccounted money together with catastrophe relief products were taken throughout a raid, cops stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="₹80 lakh in unaccounted cash along with several tarpaulins and blankets that the former TMC government was allegedly supposed to distribute among people affected by natural calamities in Bengal were recovered. (Representative photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/27/400x225/-80-lakh-in-unaccounted-cash-along-with-several-ta_1779904192822.jpg"alt ="₹80 lakh in unaccounted cash along with several tarpaulins and blankets that the former TMC government was allegedly supposed to distribute among people affected by natural calamities in Bengal were recovered. (Representative photo)"title ="₹80 lakh in unaccounted cash along with several tarpaulins and blankets that the former TMC government was allegedly supposed to distribute among people affected by natural calamities in Bengal were recovered. (Representative photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> 80 lakh in unaccounted money together with a number of tarpaulins and blankets that the previous TMC federal government was apparently expected to disperse amongst individuals impacted by natural catastrophes in Bengal were recuperated.(Representative image)

Counting of the cash began at night at the Baduria police headquarters, in the existence of senior policemans and workers from a bank. Central armed police workers were released around the police headquarters.

Dipankar Bhattacharya was apprehended after Tuesday’s raid, which caused the healing of 80 lakh in unaccounted money together with a number of tarpaulins and blankets that the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) federal government was apparently expected to disperse amongst individuals impacted by natural catastrophes in Bengal. Relief products are dispersed through towns and panchayats.

“Bhattacharya stated throughout interrogation that more money was concealed underground in a jute field. The sacks and the travel suitcase recuperated from the jute field were not opened up until Wednesday afternoon,” a state cops authorities stated, asking for privacy.

“The examination versus Bhattacharya began after a number of Baduria citizens lodged problems that he had actually taken allurements to the tune of 15-20 lakh from every recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana real estate plan,” another policeman stated.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) federal government was sworn in on May 9, authorities or federal companies questioned and detained a number of TMC leaders in connection with different cases.

Previous minister Sujit Bose was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 11 in connection with supposed corruption associated to recruitment at the South Dum town in North 24 Parganas district.

Dilip Mondal, the TMC lawmaker from South 24 Parganas district’s Bishnupur, was detained from an Odisha hotel on Wednesday for threatening competing political celebrations in public after the assembly survey outcomes were revealed on May 4. His boy, Arghya Mondal, was jailed with 5 others on May 18 on charges of having prohibited guns.