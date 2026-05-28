3 million phony Lakshmir Bhandar recipients in Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday stated around 3 million phony recipients were getting month-to-month monetary help under the “Lakshmir Bhandar” plan throughout the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) routine. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that around 3 million beneficiaries of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme are fake (PTI)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/27/400x225/West-Bengal-chief-minister-Suvendu-Adhikari-on-Wed_1779903412587.jpg"alt ="West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that around 3 million beneficiaries of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme are fake (PTI)"title ="West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that around 3 million beneficiaries of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme are fake (PTI)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday stated that around 3 million recipients of the Lakshmir Bhandar plan are phony(PTI)

Resolving the media throughout the launch of kinds for the brand-new Annapurna Yojana at the state secretariat, Adhikari declared that a number of recipients whose names had actually been completely erased from electoral rolls and who had actually neither requested the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) nor appealed before Supreme Court-mandated appellate tribunals were getting advantages under the plan.

“We had actually at first believed the recipient list was validated. There were claims that dead, phony, foreign and non-existent people were getting support. The number is around 3 million,” he stated.

“To guarantee monetary openness, our Cabinet feels that just the West Bengal resident females who are qualified for the monetary security help need to get its advantage,” Adhikari stated.

Lakshmir Bhandar, released by previous primary minister Mamata Banerjee in February 2021, supplied month-to-month support of 1,500 to basic classification housewives and 1,700 to SC/ST females.

The BJP federal government previously this month authorized the Annapurna Yojana, under which recipients would get 3,000 monthly, satisfying a crucial survey guarantee.

According to Adhikari, around 22 million individuals presently get advantages under Lakshmir Bhandar, however the last list under Annapurna Yojana is anticipated to have around 20 million real recipients.

He mentioned the example of a guy from Murshidabad district supposedly noted as a recipient under the women-only plan to highlight lapses in confirmation.

The plan will present from June 1, with payments straight moved to savings account. Existing recipients will continue getting Lakshmir Bhandar help up until they register in Annapurna Yojana, authorities stated.