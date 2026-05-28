Rajasthan fuel pump operators threaten indefinite strike from Jun 1 over supply, pricing problems

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association has actually alerted of an indefinite strike by fuel pump operators throughout the state from June 1, if the state federal government stops working to resolve their needs connected to sustain prices, supply scarcities and administrative action versus dealerships.

Decrease in VAT is likewise among the primary needs of the association which sent out a letter to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday in which the association has actually looked for instant intervention of the CM and required a conference with the federal government before June 1.

Association president Rajendra Singh Bhati declared that regardless of duplicated letters and e-mails, no conference had actually been assembled at the level of principal secretary.

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“The biggest issue dealers are facing is disruption in petrol and diesel supply. Several petrol pumps in the state are running dry on a daily basis,” he stated.

According to the association, oil business have actually enforced fuel supply limitations through spoken directions, WhatsApp messages and mobile interaction.

The dealerships declared that pump operators providing fuel beyond the recommended limitations were dealing with unilateral action, consisting of suspension of sales and issuance of notifications, causing confusion amongst customers and crowding at fuel stations.

The association likewise revealed bitterness over pressure from oil marketing business to offer top quality fuel in spite of weak customer need due to greater costs.

Bhati likewise raised issues over constraints on diesel supply in drums to farmers ahead of the sowing season.

“The curbs could create serious problems in rural areas during the monsoon and agricultural operations,” he stated.

The association likewise flagged pending payments for fuel provided on credit throughout the prime minister’s gos to and federal government rallies, declaring that fees worth lakhs of rupees were yet to be cleared, which has actually put monetary pressure on dealerships.

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Implicating the federal government of stopping working to act versus the unlawful trade of biodiesel and base oil, Bhati stated no concrete action had actually been taken regardless of duplicated problems.

Among the association’s essential needs is a decrease in VAT on gas and diesel.

“Rajasthan has among the highest fuel prices in the country due to elevated VAT rates. Tax rates should be brought at par with Punjab, including a reduction of at least five per cent,” he required.

The president likewise declared that CNG costs in Rajasthan were greater than those in Haryana and Punjab and declared that broad cost variations throughout districts were triggering frustration amongst customers.

“If no solution is reached soon, petrol pump operators across Rajasthan would be compelled to go on strike from June 1,” he stated.

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