United States: EB-2 India Unavailable Through September 30, 2026 — What Employers and Indian Nationals Need to Know

The U.S. Department of State has confirmed that the EB-2 India immigrant visa category has reached its annual fiscal year 2026 limit and is now unavailable through September 30, 2026.

For Indian nationals and employers sponsoring highly skilled workers, this development underscores a growing reality: because “Rest of World” (ROW) demand is now consuming virtually all available employment-based immigrant visa numbers, India EB-2 and EB-3 applicants are expected to receive very limited visa availability in the coming fiscal year as well.

Key Takeaways

EB-2 India is immediately unavailable for immigrant visa issuance and adjustment approval through September 30, 2026.

Visa numbers will reset at the start of the new fiscal year on October 1, 2026.

Because worldwide demand is now fully utilizing employment-based quotas, India EB-2 and EB-3 categories are likely to see extremely limited forward movement in FY 2027.

For many Indian nationals, EB-5 immigrant investor processing — particularly concurrent filing under the reserved categories — remains one of the few viable pathways that is still current.

Why This Matters

Historically, Indian nationals benefited when unused immigrant visa numbers from other countries “fell down” into oversubscribed categories such as EB-2 India and EB-3 India.

That dynamic has now changed dramatically.

In recent years, global employment-based demand has surged. Countries that previously underutilized immigrant visa numbers are now using their full allocations. As a result, there are far fewer unused visa numbers available to redistribute to India and China.

The practical consequence is significant:

EB-2 India and EB-3 India applicants should not expect the type of dramatic forward movement occasionally seen in prior years.

Retrogressions and periods of unavailability are likely to become more common.

Even where Dates for Filing advance, Final Action Dates may remain severely backlogged.

Many applicants may face waits measured not merely in years, but potentially decades.

USCIS May Continue Accepting Adjustment Filings

Even though EB-2 India is unavailable for final approval purposes, USCIS may still permit adjustment of status filings if the applicable filing chart remains current.

This distinction is important.

Filing adjustment applications can still provide substantial benefits, including:

Employment authorization documents (EADs);

Advance parole travel authorization;

H-1B extension flexibility beyond normal limits;

Greater job portability under AC21 in qualifying cases; and

A measure of stability for dependent family members.

However, applicants should understand that approval of the green card itself cannot occur until a visa number again becomes available.

What Employers Should Consider

Employers with large Indian national populations should reassess long-term immigration strategies now.

Practical considerations include:

Reviewing PERM and I-140 pipelines earlier than before;

Evaluating retention risks for long-backlogged employees;

Considering alternative visa classifications where available;

Carefully planning international travel for adjustment applicants; and

Exploring permanent residence alternatives for key talent.

For many employers, the worsening EB-2/EB-3 India backlog may increasingly become a workforce planning and retention issue rather than merely an immigration processing issue.

EB-5 Remains One of the Few Current Options

Against this backdrop, the EB-5 immigrant investor category continues to stand out as one of the few immigrant pathways currently available to many Indian nationals without severe backlog concerns.

Particularly important are the EB-5 reserved visa categories created under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, including:

Rural projects;

High unemployment area (HUA) projects; and

Infrastructure projects.

For eligible Indian nationals already in the United States, EB-5 concurrent filing may permit:

Simultaneous filing of the I-526E petition and adjustment of status application;

Eligibility for employment authorization and advance parole while the case is pending; and

A potential path to avoid the extreme EB-2 and EB-3 India backlog.

While EB-5 is not appropriate for every individual, it is increasingly becoming part of the strategic conversation for Indian nationals facing multi-decade waits in the traditional employment-based categories.

Looking Ahead

Although immigrant visa numbers technically reset on October 1, 2026, the broader structural issue remains unchanged: worldwide demand for employment-based visas is now extraordinarily high.

Unless Congress increases employment-based immigrant visa quotas or recaptures unused visa numbers, Indian EB-2 and EB-3 applicants should anticipate continued severe backlogs, limited advancement, and periodic retrogression in the years ahead.

For many affected individuals and employers, proactive long-term planning has never been more important.