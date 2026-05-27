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Home Business Why India’s youth are flocking to a fake political party

Why India’s youth are flocking to a fake political party

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What started as online satire has spiralled into a mass movement for India’s disaffected youth.

The parody Cockroach Janta Party launched earlier this month and quickly amassed more than 22 million followers on Instagram – more than twice that of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the world’s largest political party.

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