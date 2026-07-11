Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth edition launched: Price, changes explained

Tata Motors has launched the Stealth Edition of the Harrier and Safari SUVs in the Indian market. Tata had previously introduced Stealth Editions of both SUVs as limited-run models. The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions are based on the Fearless Ultra and Accomplished Ultra trims.

The Harrier Stealth Edition is offered with petrol and diesel engine options and is priced between Rs 23.43 lakh and Rs 26.01 lakh. The Safari Stealth Edition is priced from Rs 24.09 lakh to Rs 26.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the new SUVs online or at their nearest dealership; deliveries are expected to begin soon.Talking about the changes, the 2026 Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions stand out with a Stealth Black exterior finish.

Their 19-inch alloy wheels carry the same design as the Dark and Red Dark editions but feature a Matte Stealth Black finish. ‘Stealth’ badges on the front fenders further distinguish the special editions. Moving inside, the cabin gets an all-black theme with Carbon Noir leatherette upholstery and a jewel-inspired Terrain Response controller.

Based on the top-spec trims, both SUVs retain all their features, including powered and ventilated front seats, an adjustable front centre armrest, and four terrain response modes: Normal, Rough, and Wet.

Feature-wise, both SUVs get a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Alexa connectivity, the Arcade app suite, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 13-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree cameras, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, six airbags, ABS, ESC & more. Talking about the powertrain next, both SUVs get two engine options – a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo diesel with 170 hp, 370 nm torque. Another engine is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder Hyperion turbo petrol with 170hp and 280Nm. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.