Savings rate vs investment returns: Why saving more matters more in the early years

Compounding is often called the eighth wonder of the world. It is one of the most powerful forces in personal finance because it allows money to grow on itself over time. But there is one condition investors often miss. Compounding needs enough capital to work on.

A high return on a small investment base may look impressive in percentage terms, but it may not create meaningful wealth in the early years. A higher savings rate, even with moderate returns, can help investors build the base on which compounding works harder later.

This is why young investors should focus first on saving more, investing consistently, and increasing contributions as income grows. Returns matter, but in the first few years, the amount invested often matters more.

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Your Savings Rate Is the First Wealth-Creation Lever

Investment returns are uncertain. They depend on market cycles, interest rates, inflation, liquidity, and investor behaviour. No investor can control exactly how much a portfolio will return every year.

The savings rate is different. It is largely within one’s control.

A person earning ₹1 lakh a month and saving ₹20,000 has a savings rate of 20 percent. If the same person saves ₹40,000, the savings rate doubles to 40 percent. In the initial years, this change can have a larger impact than trying to move from a 10 percent return to a 15 percent return.

The reason is simple. When the portfolio is small, returns are earned on a small base. At that stage, monthly investments do most of the heavy lifting.

Same Salary, Two Different Savings Rates: What Happens Over 20 Years

To understand this better, take two 25-year-olds who start their careers with the same monthly salary of ₹1 lakh, or ₹12 lakh annually. Both see their income grow by 10 percent every year.

Investor A saves 40 percent of income and invests at 10 percent annually. This can be seen as a more balanced approach, where the investor is not chasing the highest possible return from day one. The portfolio may include growth assets as well as fixed-income products such as investment-grade corporate bonds, government securities, and other debt instruments.

Investor B saves 20 percent of income but has a higher risk appetite. He believes in active investing and earns 15 percent annually.

At first glance, Investor B appears to have the stronger strategy. A 15 percent return sounds far more attractive than 10 percent. But the infographic below shows why the savings rate changes the outcome.

Infographic: 20-year comparison of Investor A and Investor B

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The comparison brings out an important point. Investor B earns a higher return every year, but Investor A invests twice as much from the beginning. In the early years, this higher contribution creates a lead that higher returns alone struggle to close.

By the end of five years, Investor A has built nearly ₹38.65 lakh, while Investor B has around ₹22.13 lakh. By the tenth year, Investor A’s corpus is about ₹1.25 crore, while Investor B is at around ₹80.14 lakh. Even after 20 years, Investor A stays ahead with ₹6.46 crore compared with Investor B’s ₹5.31 crore.

The message is clear. A higher return on a smaller base may still fall short of a moderate return on a larger base.

The Early Lead Comes From Saving More, Not Taking More Risk

This example is useful because it challenges a common belief among young investors: that wealth creation requires taking very high risk from the start.

Investor A does not earn the higher return. Investor A does not rely on aggressive investing. The advantage comes from a stronger savings habit. Because the annual investment is higher from the first year itself, the corpus builds faster. Once the corpus is larger, even moderate returns begin to add meaningfully.

This is why the first decade of investing is less about finding the highest-return product and more about building investible surplus. The question should not only be, “Where can I earn more?” It should also be, “How much can I invest every year, and how can I increase that amount as my income grows?”

Why Young Investors Need Not Chase High Returns From Day One

For young investors, high-risk investing can look exciting. But return chasing without adequate savings may not create the desired outcome. A disciplined investor with a higher savings rate can build a stronger base while taking risk in a more measured way.

A balanced portfolio can still create meaningful wealth if contributions are consistent. Growth assets can help with long-term appreciation, while fixed-income products can bring defined return characteristics and regular payouts, depending on the investor’s suitability and risk profile.

This is where bonds can naturally fit into the conversation. Investment-grade corporate bonds, government securities, and other fixed-income products can help investors build the fixed-income side of their portfolio while they continue to grow their long-term corpus. Platforms such as Jiraaf have made access to listed bonds simpler through a digital investment journey, helping investors evaluate fixed-income opportunities as part of their broader financial plan.

Compounding Works Best When Savings Give It Enough Fuel

Compounding becomes more powerful with time, but it also needs capital. In the first few years, investors create wealth mainly through savings. Once the corpus becomes larger, returns start contributing more meaningfully.

That is why savings and returns should not be seen as competing ideas. Investors need both. But in the early years, savings rate often deserves more attention because it creates the base on which returns are earned.

Returns can accelerate wealth creation. But savings start the process. Compounding may be the eighth wonder of the world, but savings are the fuel that allows it to work.