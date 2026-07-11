US climate prediction centre: Strongest El Nino recorded in 75 years

A powerful El Nino event has emerged across the Pacific Ocean. This developing weather pattern is expected to be one of the strongest in decades. Sea surface temperatures have risen significantly in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. There is an eighty-one percent chance of a very strong El Nino developing. This event ranks among the largest in the historical record going back to nineteen fifty.

The El Nino that emerged across the Pacific last month will likely be one of the strongest in more than 75 years, the US Climate Prediction Center said. Sea surface temperatures of 1C (1. 8F) or more ave spread across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, and there’s an 81% chance it will become a very strong El Nino and rank among the “largest events in the historical record going back to 1950,” the agency said.

Read more: El Nino is expected ‘to break records’: top expert