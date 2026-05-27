Nvidia to invest $150 billion a year in Taiwan, ‘epicentre’ of AI transformation

< img src ="http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/theme/images/th-online/1x1_spacer.png" alt ="Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech at the Constellation All-Employee Celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, May 27, 2026" title="Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech at the Constellation All-Employee Celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, May 27, 2026" data-original="http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/theme/images/th-online/1x1_spacer.png"> Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang talks at the Constellation All-Employee Celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, May 27, 2026|Picture Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

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Nvidia’s CEO stated on Wednesday the chip business prepares to invest around $150 billion a year in Taiwan, describing it the”epicentre”of the AI transformation and anticipating it will be the world’s tech production center for a long period of time.

“Four years earlier, 5 years back, Nvidia was investing about $10,$15 billion dollars a year in Taiwan. Now we’re investing$100, going to$150 billion dollars in Taiwan each year, “Jensen Huang, chief of the $ 5 trillion chipmaker, stated.

Huang was speaking at a launch event in Taipei for the chip business’s scheduled Taiwan head office, which he stated will begin this year and intends to end up being functional in 2030. He did not offer a timeframe for the variety of years the business prepares to invest $150 billion.

The Taiwan head office will bring Nvidia closer to TSMC, the world’s biggest agreement chipmaker that makes much of the sophisticated semiconductors powering the pattern towards AI and is a significant provider to the U.S. tech business.

“Taiwan is thriving,” Huang stated on phase at the event which was participated in by his moms and dads, spouse, child and boy in addition to around 1,000 staff members.

“Taiwan is the epicentre of the AI transformation. This is where the chips come, product packaging comes, this is where the systems are made, this is where AI supercomputers were produced. The variety of partners we deal with here in Taiwan, amazing.”

Released on May 27, 2026