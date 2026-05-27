India cautions Pakistan of ‘effects’ for cross-border terrorism, highlights right to safeguard

United Nations: Pakistan will need to accept that there are “consequences” to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, India informed a UN conference, highlighting that it has “every right” to safeguard itself from such fear attacks committed by its neighbour.

“I am compelled to respond to baseless and unwarranted remarks made by Pakistan today. India would like to set the facts straight,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni stated at a UN Security Council conference on Tuesday.

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“Independent India began its life battling with cross-border aggression by Pakistan, which coveted Indian territories that had become a part of India as a result of their complete, legal and irrevocable accession,” Parvathaneni stated.

Parvathaneni’s strong action versus Pakistan came throughout the Security Council argument on ‘Upholding the functions and concepts of the UN Charter and enhancing the UN-centred worldwide system’, chaired by China, under its presidency of the 15-nation UN body for the month of May.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi commanded the opening session of the dispute.

Resolving the UNSC dispute, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had actually raised the problem of Jammu and Kashmir and likewise described the Indus Waters Treaty, which India put in abeyance in the wake of the April 2025 Pahalgam fear attack in which 26 civilians were eliminated.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had actually declared obligation for the attack.

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Knocking Pakistan, Parvathaneni stated the “use of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and its doctrine of ‘bleeding India by a thousand cuts’ exposes its hollow rhetoric and the rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter”

“India has every right to defend itself from such cross-border terrorism. Pakistan will have to accept that there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism,” he stated.

Parvathaneni included that by waging numerous wars and causing unprovoked hostility versus India, and through its ongoing sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, Pakistan has actually breached the concepts of sovereignty and territorial stability and tranquil coexistence.

“Pakistan’s harnessing of the malevolent forces of terrorism, religious extremism, violent radicalism, and anti-India rhetoric has continued unabated since its creation. The facts in this regard are on public record and need no further elucidation. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably end its support for all forms of terrorism,” India stated.

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