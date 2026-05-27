Gujarat govt to reconstruct hostel harmed in AI-171 crash; victims’ kin look for memorial at website

Run-through A medical college hostel in Ahmedabad, harmed in 2015’s Air India airplane crash, will be reconstructed by the Gujarat federal government. The brand-new ultra-modern center will cost Rs 105 crore. Households of some victims desire the website protected as a memorial. Tata Group will contribute Rs 53.12 crore towards the restoring efforts.

AP Air India airplane crash

Ahmedabad: A medical college hostel complex badly harmed in 2015’s AI-171 Air India aircraft crash in Ahmedabad will be reconstructed, the Gujarat federal government has actually stated, even as households of some victims desire the website to be maintained as a memorial.

The federal government will construct a brand-new ultra-modern hostel center at the exact same website at an approximated expense of Rs 105 crore, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya stated on Tuesday.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 crashed into the hostel complex of BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar location minutes after removing from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 in 2015, eliminating 241 individuals on board and 19 individuals on the ground. One guest endured.

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In e-mails sent out to authorities and shared by a law office representing 115 victims, relative stated the location must be maintained as a “space of memory and reflection”

“For us, this place is not merely land or infrastructure. It is a site connected to lives, memories, grief, and irreversible loss….A memorial would serve not only as a place of remembrance for families, but also as a permanent public acknowledgement of the lives lost and the importance of accountability and safety,” stated one e-mail.

The family members appealed that the federal government consult them before taking any permanent choice about the crash website.

Revealing the redevelopment strategy, minister Pansheriya stated the Tata Group, which owns Air India, has actually accepted pay Rs 53.12 crore to the health department towards the damage triggered to the ‘Atulyam’ 1 to 4 hostel blocks, canteen and sub-station structure situated near the Civil Hospital.

A structural audit performed after the crash discovered that the structures were risky, making demolition inevitable. To make sure that lodging centers for trainees are not interfered with, the state federal government chose to build a brand-new hostel, Pansheriya stated.

The task will consist of a ground-plus-8 ‘Atulyam 1 to 7’ hostel complex with lodging centers for 236 medical professionals, consisting of those who are wed and wish to deal with their partners.

It will likewise consist of a canteen block and a brand-new sub-station structure.

Each studio apartment-style system will have a living-room with connected kitchen area, bed room and toilet centers, while the school will likewise consist of basement parking, different lodging for single PG trainees, a gym, entertainment space and landscaped locations, according to the federal government declaration.

An arrangement of Rs 34.65 crore has actually currently been produced the job in the 2026-27 spending plan versus an approximated allowance of Rs 51.84 crore, Pansheriya kept in mind.

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