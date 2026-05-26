27 C
London
Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Tips To Cope With Vacation FOMO When Everyone You Know Is Travelling

Tips To Cope With Vacation FOMO When Everyone You Know Is Travelling

By
Editor
-
0
107

If you feel stuck at home while everyone else seems to be on vacation, ironically, you are not alone. Here are some easy tips to get over the fear of missing out on a holiday.

How to deal with travel fomo
How to deal with travel fomo | Image:
Freepik

The summer season is at its peak in most parts of the country. This beckons schools and colleges to be shut, and those who can, to opt for remote working. As a consequence, more families seem to be on vacation or travelling during this time. If you think that everyone is on a vacation or has a holiday planned, you are not alone.

Social media frustration Images - Free Download on Freepik
Representative Image | Freepik

Relentless social media scrolling or even general socialising with convince you that almost everyone has an exotic vacation to look forward to or a successful holiday to talk about. While, due to work inflexibility, financial constraints or other commitments, you seem to be stuck in a rut at home. The monotony of routine starts weighing you down and often appears to be heavier than it actually is. This might be called travel fomo, or the fear of missing out on vacation. While difficult to navigate, it is important to understand that it is natural to feel this way. Here are some easy ways that will help you snap out of the fomo cycle.

Go offline

Just like all other fomo, the sense of missing out on vacation also stems most probably from social media. Endless holiday pictures, sun-kissed selfies, beach boomerangs and hotel tours might make you feel overwhelmed. Taking short breaks from social media or limiting screen time can help reduce comparison and anxiety. Remember that people usually post only the highlights of their trips, not the stressful or tiring moments. It is also important to acknowledge that fomo resulting from social media is a form of negative social comparison. If nothing, logging out might just help in turning a blind eye to others ‘happening’ life, and as they say, ‘ignorance is bliss’.

Replace holiday with small, local experiences

Warm cafe Images - Free Download on Freepik
Representative Image | Freepik

While it might not compare with an actual vacation, taking a break from routine might just work wonders. Explore nearby cafés, parks, museums or weekend markets in your city. A short staycation, movie night or dinner outing with friends can also create joyful memories without long-distance travel.

Prioritise 

It is important to remember the reason why you could not be on the trip or take on travel expeditions. Whether it is a work project or a family commitment, it helps to not lose sight of the priorities of life. Spend a few minutes every day appreciating the positive things in your life, whether it is family time, good health, career growth or peaceful moments at home. Gratitude helps reduce negative emotions and improves emotional balance.

Also Read: How To Travel Solo Without Feeling Lonely 

Acknowledge that it is just fomo 

More often than not, we act on the first instinct and let it take over our emotions. A sudden story of an old friend or a snap from a co-worker from an exotic location might make you want to up and leave. However, simply taking a minute and acknowledging that it’s simply fomo and not your actual desire to take a trip helps in bringing back perspective. It is important to ask yourself if you really want to travel or if you want to project a similar social status.

Plan ahead 

Vacation planning Images - Free Download on Freepik
Representative Image | Freepik

Instead of moping on missed opportunities, if you really want to travel, use the time to plan ahead. Direct your energy in planning a trip and allocating the required resources to make it happen. This will give you something to look forward to.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Beep App Partners Google Gemini Student Ambassador Program 2026, Driving 2,600+ Applications Across 1,250+ Colleges

AI 0
Pune-based EdTech startup Beep App has announced its...

Honor 600e quietly released with Dimensity 7100 and 6,520 mAh battery

Business 0
The worldwide and Chinese Honor 600 and 600...

Infinix Hot 70 revealed with thermo paint, 6,000 mAh battery and 6.78-inch screen

Business 0
After weeks of teasing and leakages, Infinix lastly...

Popular

Beep App Partners Google Gemini Student Ambassador Program 2026, Driving 2,600+ Applications Across 1,250+ Colleges

AI 0
Pune-based EdTech startup Beep App has announced its...

Honor 600e quietly released with Dimensity 7100 and 6,520 mAh battery

Business 0
The worldwide and Chinese Honor 600 and 600...

Infinix Hot 70 revealed with thermo paint, 6,000 mAh battery and 6.78-inch screen

Business 0
After weeks of teasing and leakages, Infinix lastly...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here