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Paralympic Gold Medallist Praveen Kumar Honoured With Padma Shri

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Paralympic gold medallist Praveen Kumar honoured with Padma Shri
Paralympic gold medallist Praveen Kumar honoured with Padma Shri | Image:
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Paralympic gold medallist high jumper Praveen Kumar was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Kumar at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The world No. 1 para high jumper is being recognised for his outstanding contribution to sports after a remarkable rise in international para athletics.

Born with a physical disability, Praveen Kumar first won a silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 category at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021, before upgrading it to gold at the Paris Paralympic Games with a personal-best jump of 2.08 metres.

His breakthrough performance in Tokyo earned him the Arjuna Award in 2021, while his Paris triumph was later recognised with the

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in January 2025.

Born in 2003, Praveen initially played volleyball during his school days before deciding to switch to high jump. His teacher was initially reluctant to allow him to compete, fearing he might get injured because of his leg condition. Despite the doubts, Praveen competed in the able-bodied category and won gold.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz, art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order, and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

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