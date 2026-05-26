Royal Society of Chemistry joins Government of India’s One Nation One Subscription

India, May 25 —

The Royal Society of Chemistry has announced that its journals portfolio content is now available to the 6,500 Indian institutions that are part of the One Nation One Subscription scheme, empowering approximately 18 million researchers, students and educators in India. [Link to browse the RSC journals: RSC Publishing Home – Chemical Science Journals, Books and Databases]

The Government of India’s One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) scheme aims to provide country-wide access to international high-impact scholarly research articles and journal publications – to students, faculty and researchers of all higher education institutions managed by central and state governments, as well as research and development institutions funded by the central government. Now, all journals published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, across the breadth of the chemical sciences, are available to be accessed by over 6,500 member institutions in the country.

On joining the initiative, the Royal Society of Chemistry CEO Dr Helen Pain said: “This is an important step in sustaining our long-standing relationships with the Indian chemistry community, a strong signal to underline our commitment to empower Indian scientific advancement and to realise our ambition of helping chemistry to change the world.

“Science is always a global endeavour, and we are proud to be working closely with both the Indian government and the institutional partners we have forged relationships with over many years.

“Our team in India are passionate about our work in support of India’s national plan for outstanding education and development throughout the country. We thank the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Ministry of Higher Education Government of India, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and Department for Science and Technology and the University Grants Commission, India and the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre, for their support in working with our India colleagues to reach this important step. It will ensure the Indian chemistry community will benefit from the discoveries and insights published in our Royal Society of Chemistry portfolio.”

Dr Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Royal Society of Chemistry Managing Director India and South Asia, added: “The Royal Society of Chemistry is proud to partner with Indian researchers and institutions – helping advance their success by publishing their work, supporting their development, and amplifying their voices on the global stage. At the RSC, we aim to foster an open, green and equal future where chemistry drives sustainable solutions, scientific culture is inclusive, and the value of chemical science is recognised.

Professor Devika P. Madalli, Director INFLIBNET Centre, said: “The Royal Society of Chemistry content within the One Nation One Subscription initiative significantly strengthens equitable access to high-quality chemical sciences research for students, researchers, and faculty across India. This move reinforces the Government of India’s commitment to democratising knowledge and advancing an inclusive research ecosystem, we welcome RSC as one of the valued partners of ONOS.”

Sh. P.K. Banerjee, Joint Secretary, Indian Department of Higher Education, said: “We are delighted for the Royal Society of Chemistry to be part of One Nation One Subscription. The RSC plays a significant role in advancing science and research in India’s ecosystem, especially across chemistry and interdisciplinary sciences.”

Prof J N Moorthy, Director of IISER Thiruvananthapuram said, “I have received several queries from the chemical sciences fraternity regarding the inclusion of RSC journals under ONOS, so this is very welcome news. Bringing RSC journals into this framework will greatly facilitate chemistry education and research across India’s institutions, ensuring the accessibility of invaluable resources to one and all.”