Restoring rhythm through collaborative cardiac care.

India, May 25 — Thiruvananthapuram, May 25, 2026: Doctors at KIMSHEALTH successfully performed an Epicardial Ablation Procedure on a 57-year-old patient from Thiruvananthapuram, who was suffering from repeated cardiac arrests. The patient reported to the Department of Emergency Medicine at KIMSHEALTH, complaining of severe breathlessness and chest pain. A detailed evaluation revealed that the patient was suffering from Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), a serious and life-threatening condition, in which the heart beats abnormally fast and irregularly.

Owing to the gravity of the situation, the medical team led by Dr. Anees Thajudeen, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, opted for an emergency Radiofrequency Ventricular Tachycardia Ablation procedure, a minimally invasive procedure using heat energy to eliminate the abnormal electrical pathways in the heart responsible for triggering irregular heartbeat. Following this, the patient experienced repeated episodes of cardiac arrest. The team subsequently performed an advanced Epicardial Ablation, a specialized procedure in which the abnormal electrical circuits are ablated from the outer surface of the heart using a catheter and radio frequency energy.

“This kind of repeated episodes of cardiac arrest, which we call a VT storm, is not uncommon. It can happen in patients with previous heart attacks or other diseases, which lead to scarring of the heart muscles. At KIMSHEALTH, we have been doing this procedure regularly. Whereas this case stands unique because of the difficult nature of the storm, where two procedures were done one after the other, and required critical care support of the cardiac anesthesia team,” said Dr.Thajudeen.

Following the intervention, the patient experienced complete relief from symptoms. After a week-long hospital stay, he was discharged in stable condition. Dr.Subash S, Consultant, and Dr. Hari Dev JJ, Associate Consultant, cardiac anesthesia, were also part of the treatment.