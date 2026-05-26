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India steps up Ebola security at airports and borders: Health Ministry

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In this image posted on May 25, 2026, Union Health Minister JP Nadda chairs a meeting to review preparedness and surveillance measures for Ebola disease in view of the recent outbreak in parts of Africa.

In this image published on May 25, 2026, Union Health Minister JP Nadda chairs a conference to evaluate readiness and monitoring steps for Ebola illness in view of the current break out in parts of Africa.|Image Credit: Via PTI Photo

With issues increasing internationally over the spread of the Ebola infection, the Centre on Monday examined India’s readiness and security systems to avoid any possible break out in the nation.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda held a top-level conference with senior authorities of the Health Ministry to examine the nation’s preparedness to take on Ebola and enhance tracking systems.

Multi-agency coordination magnified

Following the evaluation, the Health Secretary chaired a joint conference including authorities from several ministries and associated firms to collaborate readiness steps and reaction procedures.

The Health Minister directed authorities to preserve increased monitoring and robust screening plans at all points of entry, consisting of airports, seaports and land border crossings, amidst issues over the spread of the infection in some areas internationally.

Concentrate on security, screening and fast reaction

Nadda likewise advised the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Centre for Disease Control to make sure that all systems for tracking, screening, and monitoring stay completely functional and all set for instant implementation.

Federal government authorities stated no Ebola cases have actually been discovered in India up until now, however preventive procedures are being heightened to guarantee early detection and quick action in case of any presumed infection.

Released on May 25, 2026

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