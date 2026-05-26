Veteran star Meenakshi Seshadri has actually exposed that she has actually formally moved back to India after investing almost 3 years abroad. The star, who stepped far from Bollywood at the peak of her profession in the late 1990s, shared that she is now eagerly anticipating rebooting her journey in the show business with fresh chances in movies and OTT platforms.

Meenakshi Seshadri goes back to Mumbai after 30 years, speaks on acting return battles:”I’m handling this journey on my own, with no firm”

Meenakshi’s choice to leave the movie market after marital relationship has actually stayed among Bollywood’s the majority of gone over exits throughout the years. In 1995, the star married financial investment lender Harish Mysore and relocated to the United States, slowly distancing herself from the Hindi movie market regardless of being among its leading stars at the time.

On May 25, 2026, Meenakshi shared a wholehearted two-minute-long video on social networks, where she opened about going back to Mumbai and searching for significant acting chances as soon as again.

In the video, she stated, “A warm Namaste to my growing household of Instagram fans. Today I wish to genuinely thank every one of you for your love, support and continuous assistance. After 30 long years, I have actually transferred back to my Karmabhoomi, Mumbai, India and have actually stepped when again into the show business with hope, enthusiasm and positivity.”

The star even more shared that she is open to all sort of functions, as long as they permit her to carry out significant characters. “I’m actually anticipating significant chances, whether it’s a lead function, supporting character or perhaps a brief program. And it does not matter as long as it’s an impactful efficiency. It might be movies or OTT programs,” she stated. Discussing the type of work she wants to pursue, Meenakshi included, “I wish to check out functions that challenge me as an artist and assist me find brand-new measurements of my craft.”

The star likewise openly confessed that while numerous deals came her method after her return, numerous tasks stopped working to delight her artistically. “You understand, numerous deals did come my method, however some weren’t interesting sufficient and some merely didn’t materialise,” she exposed.

Meenakshi even more shared that she is presently handling her resurgence separately, without the assistance of any skill firm. “But I’m handling this journey on my own, with no firm. And your assistance suggests whatever to me throughout this stage,” she mentioned.

She has actually now moved base to India, the star clarified that she continues to invest time with her household in the United States. Her post caption likewise pointed out that she was presently in Boston commemorating her child’s graduation from Harvard University.

The caption read,” Dear good friends this is a message to you all from Boston USA. I am here to commemorate my kid’s graduation from Harvard University. And invest an enjoyable summertime with my household. I wish to share that after my moving to INDIA I have actually been working towards more chances in the show business. While there have actually been deals, they were either not amazing sufficient or simply didn’t exercise.”

Meenakshi concluded her message by stating that she is not attempting to show anything to anybody and just wishes to do work that truly makes her delighted. Her return has actually currently triggered enjoyment amongst fans, a lot of whom are enthusiastic about seeing the veteran star back on screen after such a long space.

Check Out: Meenakshi Seshadri remembers her kissing scene with Anil Kapoor; states, “I might do it since of Yashji and Anil”

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