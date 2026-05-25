Shoaib Ibrahim’s dad confessed to ICU after suffering brain stroke; Next couple of hours extremely vital

Sasural Simar Ka popularity Shoaib Ibrahim’s daddy has actually been confessed to the medical facility after suffering another brain stroke. He was required to the medical facility on Saturday and was confessed to the ICU.

The star required to his Instagram manage and shared a health upgrade about his dad. Shoaib Ibrahim asked for everybody to wish his dad, as the next 24 hours are stated to be extremely important for his health.Sharing a Story on his Instagram manage, Shoaib composed, “Need all your prayers & & duas for Papa. Papa once again had a stroke today and has actually been confessed to the ICU. Please, please keep him in your prayers. The next 24 hrs are essential (sic).”For the uninitiated, Shoaib Ibrahim’s father has faced several health complications in the past too. Back in July 2021, he suffered a major brain stroke and was also admitted to the ICU at that time.During those critical moments, Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Dipika Kakar urged netizens to pray for his speedy recovery.Shoaib then took to his social media account and revealed that his father was doing fine. He also revealed that the stroke did not impact the veins in the brain, but his father was kept under observation in the ICU for many days.

However, after the stroke, Shoaib Ibrahim’s father was left partially paralysed on the left side of his body.Things have been difficult for the Ibrahim family since last year after Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver cancer. She battled stage 2 liver cancer and as part of her treatment, she had to undergo a tumour removal surgery in June 2025.Later, Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar shared that she was finally tumour-free after undergoing a successful surgery.

But she was diagnosed with another cyst a few months ago. She is currently following a strict diet and taking care of her eating and workout routines.Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have openly shared updates about Dipika’s health journey through their vlogs on their YouTube channel.On the work front, while Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dipika Kakar was part of Celebrity MasterChef, but had to quit the show due to shoulder injury.