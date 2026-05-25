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‘Sent phone password before death’: Bengaluru police’s other half discovered dead; household declares dowry harassment

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A 26-year-old lady, Lakshmi Priya, passed away at her house in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old lady, other half of an authorities constable, passed away under suspicious situations at her home in the KR Pura authorities quarters. Her household has actually implicated her partner and in-laws of subjecting her to constant psychological and physical harassment after marital relationship.The deceased has actually been recognized as Lakshmi Priya. She was wed to Rajesh Aradhya on May 11, 2023, in Mysuru. According to the problem submitted by her daddy, Priya was presumably bugged by her other half, father-in-law Palaksharadhya, and mother-in-law Bhagyamma not long after the marital relationship.

Priya had actually provided an infant woman 8 months back and had actually remained at her adult home for almost 6 months. On May 22, 2026, around 2.30 pm, Priya supposedly sent out the password of her smart phone through WhatsApp to her more youthful sibling Jayashree, raising suspicion amongst relative.When the sibling saw the messages and instantly attempted to call her, she did not address the calls. Later on, when they called her spouse Rajesh, he notified them that Priya had actually eliminated herself by hanging.Based upon the main examination, authorities stated the occurrence emerged when Rajesh returned home in the night. He notified cops. Rajesh is connected to the HAL police headquarters.A case has actually been signed up under BNS Sections 80( 2) (dowry death) and 85 (partner or relative of partner of a lady subjecting her to ruthlessness), together with arrangements of the Dowry Prohibition Act, versus the hubby and his member of the family.

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