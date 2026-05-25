19659001 Sec. Rubio speaks at Independence Day occasion in India Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided remarks Sunday at a Freedom 250 Independence Day Reception in New Delhi, India where he discussed his experience in America as the kid of Cuban immigrants. Published 19459301 19459302 May 24, 2026 12:13 pm EDT 19659005 Program more 19659006 Newest LiveNOW Stories Now Playing 19659009 video Sec. Rubio speaks at Independence Day occasion in India 19659012 video 19659013 United States and Iran signal development on Trump’s peace offer video Rep. Kean to make House return after missing out on 100 votes 19659017< img alt= src= srcset= 19459013 data-v-02cee3d2 > video USMNT 2026 World Cup lineup apparently completed 19659020 video 19659022 Harmed California chemical tank has prospective fracture video 19659025 Trump talks handle Iran and opening of Hormuz 19659027 video Hilton, Becerra lead congested CA gubernatorial main 19659029 19659030 video United States arts commission authorizes Trump’s DC arch style 19659032 19659033 video 19659034 Darby Allin Talks Winning the AEW Championship & Wrestling at a Golf Course 19659036 video 19659037 Boots of Honor memorial applauds fallen service members 19659038 19659039 video 19659040 Castro indictment fuels speculation about Cuba prepares video Trump admin to require immigrants to make an application for permits abroad From the Archives 19659045 19659046 video_longform 19659047 The Waco siege unfolds on live television 19659048 video_longform 19659050 America gets delighted about area once again 19659052 video_longform 19659053 The Challenger catastrophe stuns the country 19659055 video The fluctuate (and return?) of cds 19659057 Customer & Money video New survey reveals financial self-confidence at 4-year low 19659062 video 19659063 Musk, SpaceX relocating to release extremely expected IPO 19659064 video Nvidia incomes go beyond expectations in the middle of AI chip boom 19659067 video Trump admin grilled over beef costs as expenses increase. 19659070 19659071 video 19659072 Trump, Xi fulfill for last round of talks throughout top video 19659075 Trump makes historical see to China for talks with Xi 19659076 video 19659078 Iran war significant issue as Trump fulfills Xi in China 19659079 video 19659081 Economic effects of Trump’s high-stakes journey to China video 19659084 Energy expenses press inflation greater as war continues 19659085 19659086 video 19659087 Iran war activates three-year high in United States inflation 19659088< img alt= src= 19459082 srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > video Trump on suspending federal gas tax 19659092 video 19659093 Trump will take a trip to China for important conferences video U.S. included 115,000 tasks in April, beating expectations 19659097 19659098 video Oil market eyes Trump’s Strait of Hormuz help strategy 19659100 video 19659102 Powell to stay at Fed, establishing clash with Trump video 19659105 Trump states he will enforce 25 % vehicle tariff on EU 19659106 video Powell nears end of term as Fed holds rates consistent 19659109< img alt= src= 19459103 srcset= 19459103 data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659110 video United Arab Emirates reveals OPEC exit today 19659112 19659113 video Apple CEO Tim Cook validates he will step down 19659115< img alt= src= 19459109 srcset= 19459109 data-v-02cee3d2 > video International financial development affected amidst Iran war 19659118 Science & Tech 19659119 video 19659121 Newsom proceeds AI as Trump hold-ups executive order 19659122 video Nvidia incomes go beyond expectations in the middle of AI chip boom 19659125 19659126 video 19659127 Unusual jaguar identified wandering southern Arizona 19659128 video Canvas online after hack effects schools ahead of finals 19659131 19659132 video 19659133 Officer raised into crocodile-infested waters to recuperate human remains video 19659136 Bull shark attacks angler’s kayak 19659137 19659138 video Trump hosts Artemis II astronauts at White House 19659141 video Apple CEO Tim Cook verifies he will step down 19659143 video Ukraine records position with robotic ground force video 19659148 NASA gets ready for Orion spacecraft’s go back to Earth 19659149 video 19659151 Previous NASA astronaut talks enduring in area video Artemis II team take concerns on method back to Earth 19659155 video 19659157 Artemis II team gets ready for Earth return, splashdown 19659159 video Angler saves shark captured on fishing line video 19659163 Artemis II team covers moon flyby, heads for Earth video 19659166 Trump talks to Artemis II team throughout moon objective 19659167 19659168 video 19659169 Artemis II swings around moon, starts journey home 19659170 19659171 video 19659172 Artemis II circumnavigates the far side of the moon 19659174 video 19659175 NASA offers upgrade on Artemis II objective, astronauts 19659176 video 19659178 Artemis II astronaut honored on very first spaceflight Authorities Chases video LAPD goes after limiting order infraction suspect 19659183 video Suspected DUI chauffeur dances after LAPD pursuit < img alt= src= 19459178 srcset= data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659187 video_longform 19659188 Authorities chase after suspect removes on foot 19659189 19659190 video 19659191 Believe rams vehicles out of method 19659192 19659193 video 19659194 Believe carjacks 3 lorries throughout hour-long pursuit 19659195 19659196 video_longform 19659197 High-speed bike chase ends in violent crash 19659198 video Audience discretion: High-speed chase ends in crash 19659201 video 19659203 Pursuit results in standoff in Hollywood Hills location video 19659206 L.A. taken automobile chase ends with suspect leaving 19659207 19659208 video 19659209 Authorities pursue attack suspect in LA County < img alt = 19459201 src = 19459202 srcset = 19459202 data-v-02cee3d2 > video LAPD pursuit of carjacking subject ends on foot 19659213 < img alt = 19459204 src = srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659214 video Authorities go after in LA County ends with arrest 19659216 < img alt = 19459207 src = 19459208 srcset = 19459208 data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659217 video LA authorities pursuit ends with shootout on live television < img alt = src = srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659221 Gold minivan leads cops on slow-moving chase < img alt = 19459213 src = 19459214 srcset = 19459214 data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659224 Northern L.A. pursuit ends with off-road mishap 19659225 < img alt = src = 19459217 srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659227 L.A. stolen-car chase ends with foot-pursuit arrest < img alt = src = srcset = 19459220 data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659229 video 19659230 Female detained after high-speed chase in California < img alt = 19459222 src = 19459223 srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659232 video 19659233 Bus leads authorities on high-speed chase 19659234 < img alt = src = 19459226 srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659235 video High-speed LA authorities chase ends in wreck < img alt = 19459228 src = 19459229 srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659239 Cops go after presumed taken pickup in LA Weather condition Across the Country < img alt = src = srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659243 Cars and trucks stuck in Atlanta flash flooding after heavy rain 19659244 < img alt = src = srcset = 19459235 data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659246 Lava spews from Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano < img alt = 19459237 src = 19459238 srcset = 19459238 data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659248 video 19659249 Camp Mystic informed to modify emergency situation strategies to resume 19659250 < img alt = src = srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659251 video 19659252 Early forecasts for 2026 typhoon season 19659253 < img alt = src = 19459244 srcset = 19459244 data-v-02cee3d2 > video Hawaii continues to recuperate after historical flooding 19659256 < img alt = 19459246 src = srcset = 19459247 data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659258 Historical flooding in Hawaii triggers evacuations < img alt = 19459249 src = 19459250 srcset = 19459250 data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659260 video 19659261 Significant heat wave shatters record highs in Southwest < img alt = 19459252 src = srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659264 Twisters, hazardous storm system slam Midwest < img alt = 19459255 src = 19459256 srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659267 3 dead after twister sweeps through Michigan < img alt = src = 19459259 srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659269 video 19659270 Hochul offers upgrade on winter season storm in New York < img alt = 19459261 src = srcset = 19459262 data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659273 Historical blizzard anticipated to knock Northeast < img alt = 19459264 src = 19459265 srcset = 19459265 data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659275 video 19659276 Blizzard conditions anticipated for California mountains 19659277 < img alt = 19459267 src = 19459268 srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659278 video 19659279 Effective seaside storm establishing this weekend 19659280 < img alt = src = 19459271 srcset = 19459271 data-v-02cee3d2 > video Winter season storm: Power blackouts continue, flights grounded < img alt = 19459273 src = srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > video Beet juice utilized as environment-friendly alternative to prevent icy highways 19659286 < img alt = 19459276 src = srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > video 19659288 Millions brace for significant winter season storm in the United States < img alt = 19459279 src = srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659290 video Possible historical winter season storm to effect millions 19659292 < img alt = src = 19459283 srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659293 video 19659294 Winter season weather condition effects millions in the middle of vacation travel 19659295 < img alt = src = srcset = data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659296 video 19659297 Effective snow storm nears Northeast 19659298 < img alt = src = srcset = 19459289 data-v-02cee3d2 > 19659299 video_longform Snow storm projection to dispose as much as 6-9 inches on NYC