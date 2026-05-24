Income rising but savings shrinking? CA explains the ‘middle class trap’ hurting salaried workers but they don’t even know

A LinkedIn post by Bengaluru-based CA Meenal Goel has sparked discussion online after she described how many salary hikes today barely keep up with inflation. In her post, she explained that rising costs of rent, groceries, healthcare and education are making middle-class professionals feel financially stressed despite earning more than before.

A salary hike is usually seen as a sign that life is getting better. Bigger package, better title, more money coming into the bank account every month. But for many middle-class families today, that feeling does not last very long. The excitement of an increment often disappears within weeks as rent, school fees, groceries, medical bills and daily expenses continue climbing faster than expected. A recent LinkedIn post by Bengaluru-based chartered accountant Meenal Goel has shared why many working professionals are earning more than before but still feel financially stuck.

In her LinkedIn post, Meenal Goel wrote, “Most salary hikes today are just inflation adjustments in disguise.”

She explained how an employee may receive an 8% raise and feel financially stronger for a short period, but reality quickly catches up. She pointed out that rents are jumping sharply, school fees continue rising, medical expenses are becoming heavier and grocery bills quietly keep increasing month after month.

According to her, this is the “middle-class trap” that many people do not openly talk about. “You get an 8% raise and feel richer for a week. Then reality starts billing you,” she wrote in the post.

She further added, “Your income grows slowly. Your cost of living doesn’t.”

The post struck a chord with many professionals online who said they were experiencing the same problem despite regular appraisals and promotions.

Professionals say salary growth no longer feels enough

Several LinkedIn users agreed that rising income does not automatically mean financial progress anymore. Many comments focused on how purchasing power is shrinking even when salaries increase on paper.

A user wrote that the real measure is not the CTC figure but whether a person’s “investable surplus” is increasing every year. He said if savings are staying flat despite salary growth, then the raise has not really changed anything.

Another user said higher income means little if inflation grows faster than purchasing power. Similar views were shared by a person, who noted that many people earn more every year but still do not feel financially stronger because inflation absorbs most of the gains.

Some users also pointed towards lifestyle inflation. They said that lifestyle inflation has become difficult to manage, especially in cities where everyday living costs are constantly rising.

Rising expenses are changing middle-class life

The discussion also highlighted how modern middle-class spending has changed over the years. Expenses that were once occasional are now regular monthly burdens. Housing costs in metro cities, children’s education, healthcare, transport and even leisure activities are taking up a larger share of salaries than before.

A person commented that salary raises lose meaning if rent, school fees and healthcare expenses consume the additional income immediately. Meanwhile, some users mentioned currency depreciation and global costs, saying foreign travel and imported goods now feel even more expensive.

Others argued that upgrading skills may be one of the few ways to stay ahead. Someone wrote that developing technical skills and improving capabilities can help professionals unlock better-paying opportunities in a difficult economy.

The reason the post connected with so many people is because it reflects a growing anxiety among salaried professionals. On paper, incomes may be increasing. But in real life, many households still feel stretched by bills, EMIs and unexpected expenses.

Meenal Goel ended her post by saying, “Wealth is not about salary growth anymore, it’s about whether your income can outrun inflation.”

That single line seems to have summed up what many middle-class earners are currently feeling. The issue is no longer just about earning more money. For many families, it has become about whether that extra income is enough to keep pace with the rapidly rising cost of living.