IPL 2026: Big boost for PBKS as LSG star Mitch Marsh to miss clash tonight

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mitchell Marsh (ANI Photo)

MUMBAI: In a big boost for Punjab Kings, who are still in the race for a playoff berth, Lucknow Super Giants will be without their in-form opener Mitchell Marsh for Saturday night’s IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, as the Australian all-rounder has left for Pakistan to take part in the Australia vs Pakistan three-match ODI series, which will begin on May 30 with the first match in Rawalpindi.While the match, the final league game for both teams, is a dead rubber for LSG, who have failed to qualify for the playoffs, it is a must-win encounter for PBKS to keep their hopes of advancing in the competition alive. Marsh has been in sensational form this IPL season, scoring 563 runs in 13 matches at an average of 43.30 and a strike rate of 163.18, including one century and three fifties.

The Australian T20 captain, who has enjoyed the best IPL season of his career, has been one of the few bright spots in another disappointing campaign for LSG, who are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2026 table after losing nine and winning just four of their 13 matches.The Australian all-rounder is LSG’s leading run-scorer this season, amassing 563 runs in 13 innings, including two centuries and three half-centuries. In comparison, skipper Rishabh Pant is the franchise’s next-highest scorer with 286 runs from 12 innings, nearly half of Marsh’s tally.Apart from beating LSG, PBKS will also need Mumbai Indians to defeat Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals to overcome Kolkata Knight Riders. If RR win, they will move to 16 points and seal qualification. However, if RR lose and KKR defeat DC, the final playoff spot could be decided on net run rate.