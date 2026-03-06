IWD 2026: Amazon India signs MoU with Army Women’s Welfare Association to expand entrepreneurship opportunities for women from military families

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, Amazon India today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Army Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) to expand entrepreneurship opportunities for women from Army families. The MoU, announced at Amazon’s annual ElevateHER event, will enable hundreds of registered AWWA women entrepreneurs — including Spouses of Army Personnel, Spouses of Veterans, Veer Naris and Widows — to launch and scale their businesses on Amazon.in by 2029. As part of the MoU, Amazon will provide structured onboarding and training on e-commerce and marketplace best practices. AWWA entrepreneurs will also gain access to Amazon’s fulfilment and logistics network, along with visibility of their products through the Amazon Saheli storefront. Together, this support will enable women from military families to build sustainable income opportunities by reaching customers across India.

Every entrepreneur who joins the Amazon Saheli program receives structured onboarding and ongoing support to help them build their business on Amazon.in. Training sessions cover key aspects of selling online, including inventory management and delivering a strong customer experience. In addition, the program offers assistance with product photography and cataloguing, along with access to analytics tools and business reports that support informed decision-making. Together, these capabilities enable women entrepreneurs to focus on product innovation and strengthening their brands.

According to Mrs. Sunita Dwivedi, President AWWA, ““We are excited to work with Amazon and help our members turn their entrepreneurial aspirations into sustainable, scalable businesses. Through this MoU, we aim to create new opportunities for women from Army families. We hope this collaboration will enable them to pursue entrepreneurship with greater confidence and connect with customers across the country.”

According to Deepti Varma, Vice President, PXT, Amazon Stores India, Japan and Emerging Markets, “We are honoured to partner with AWWA to support women from military families in pursuing entrepreneurship opportunities. At Amazon, we are committed to providing access to markets and the support needed to build sustainable businesses online. Through this collaboration, women entrepreneurs will be able to access Amazon.in along with structured onboarding and guidance to help them establish and grow their business on Amazon.in.”

More about ElevateHer 2026: ElevateHER 2026 brought together women professionals and leaders for focused conversations on career growth. Amazon leaders engaged with over 150 participants in small-group mentoring sessions on AI, FinTech and emerging technologies, sharing practical insights into skills needed for high-growth sectors. The event also included a fireside chat on “Navigating Career Resilience” featuring prominent actress and screenwriter Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Varma, along with a workshop on financial independence led by fintech entrepreneur Aly Hajiani (ThatCreditCardGuy).