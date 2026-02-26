Artzopia Eklavya Festival: A curated arts experience bringing music, theatre, folk traditions and film to young learners

Eklavya School, Bengaluru, an institution founded on the pillars of values and experiential learning, announces the Artzopia Eklavya Festival, a one-of-a-kind arts celebration scheduled for March 8 between 9:30am – 1:00pm at its campus. The festival is designed for young children and their families and aims to be a fully immersive creative journey where expression takes centre stage and learning unfolds through hands-on engagement.

Artzopia will transform the school premises into a kaleidoscope of colours, sounds, and stories. One of the biggest attractions will be Messy Art, facilitated by Eklavya, where children are encouraged to paint freely using their hands, feet, elbows and even their whole bodies, celebrating unbridled self-expression.

Adding a musical note to the fest, Danish from Bangalore Flash Jam will lead a one-hour community choir workshop, bringing children and adults together in a collective singing experience that promises to be deeply moving. Theatre lovers can look forward to performances by Goshtarang (a Maharashtra-based theatre troupe), which will stage two to three specially curated plays introducing young audiences to the magic of live theatre.

The fest will also spotlight rich artistic traditions. Anjali from Studio Tvastra will indulge children in Gond Art through engaging painting activities, offering early exposure to Indian folk art. Moreover, Flower Pounding Art, organised by Eklavya, invites kids to a fascinating artistic experience, using natural materials like plants and leaves. In addition, Wet-on-Wet painting, rooted in Waldorf pedagogy and facilitated by Eklavya educators, will offer a calming and meditative practice, experiencing colour like never before.

Workshops in pottery with Dhanya Verghese of Passionfruit Pottery will allow children to explore clay and try their hand at the potter’s wheel. Origami sessions by Pooja Ugrani will demonstrate the joy of creation through simple folds. Ria of Sparklesound (an early childhood music educator from Mumbai) will host multiple storytelling and music workshops for parents and children.

Parallel Film Club will showcase curated short, meaningful yesteryear films for young minds, followed by reflective activities that would further enhance the child’s language, artistic and cognitive skills.

Speaking about the festival, Niyati Handa, Co-Founder of Eklavya Early Years and Eklavya School, Bengaluru, said, “Artzopia has been envisioned as a deeply immersive arts experience where every activity is intentionally curated to nurture authentic expression. From folk traditions to community singing and meaningful cinema, we are creating spaces where children and parents participate together, not as spectators but as co-creators in the artistic process.”

By bringing together traditional art forms, contemporary creative practices, and intergenerational participation under one roof, Artzopia positions itself as a rare cultural confluence dedicated entirely to young learners.