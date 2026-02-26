Technip Energies India honoured with IFCCI Culture & Well-Being Excellence Award

Technip Energies India, a global engineering and technology company, has been conferred the Culture & Well-Being Excellence Award (Large Enterprise) by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI).

The award was presented by H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, France’s Ambassador to India, at the IFCCI HR Conclave & Awards 2026, held in New Delhi earlier this month. The event brought together members of the Indo-French business community to recognise organisations shaping workplace practices in the AI-led era.

The recognition acknowledges Technip Energies India’s structured approach to employee health, safety and family support. In India, the Company’s Culture & Well-Being ecosystem reflects its commitment to building a culture where employee health & well-being remain at the core of its strategy.

‘WeCare’ is Technip Energies’ global benefits and well-being framework built on three pillars — Stay Healthy, Embrace Life and Feel Safe. The programme promotes physical and mental well-being, supports family life and strengthens workplace safety. It establishes global standards covering healthcare benefits, parental and caregiver leave, bereavement support, life cover and employee assistance.

The company’s well-being ecosystem provides industry-leading health program which integrates well-being, psychological safety and structured support systems into the workplace, reinforcing a culture of inclusion, collaboration and integrity.

The award reflects Technip Energies India’s continued focus on building a safe, inclusive and responsible workplace within the energy and engineering sector.

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a bilateral business chamber that promotes economic cooperation and industry engagement between India and France.