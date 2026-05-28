Hong Kong – LegCo Subcommittee to Study Matters Relating to “Ecology + Tourism” conducts a visit along the coastline near Sai Kung East Country Park (with photos)

LegCo Subcommittee to Study Matters Relating to “Ecology + Tourism” conducts a visit along the coastline near Sai Kung East Country Park (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council Subcommittee to Study Matters Relating to “Ecology + Tourism” visited the coastline near Sai Kung East Country Park by boat today (May 28) to gain a deeper understanding of current government measures relating to the development of ecotourism, and to explore how to better leverage natural resources to further promote ecotourism.



Accompanied by the Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong, and the Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation, Mr Mickey Lai, Members set sail from Sai Kung Pier and inspected the coastline near Sai Kung East Country Park. The boat passed Sharp Island, Yim Tin Tsai and High Island, which are part of Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark (Hong Kong Geopark).



Members then continued the sail to the vicinity of the coastal areas near Fa Shan, High Island Reservoir East Dam and Po Pin Chau, where they observed offshore the High Island Formation. The formation is visible along the coast of and on numerous islands in Sai Kung. The hexagonal volcanic columnar rock formation there comprises a great number of large, well preserved and widely distributed columns. The High Island Formation was incorporated in Hong Kong Geopark in 2009 and was selected as one of the First 100 International Union of Geological Sciences Geological Heritage Sites in 2022, making it a popular ecotourism attraction with high international scientific significance.



During the visit, Members received a briefing from representatives of the Government about the management measures implemented in these ecotourism hotspots during peak holiday seasons. These included deploying additional manpower to help implement traffic and crowd management, as well as installing additional railings at the viewing platform to prevent visitors from approaching dangerous areas. Members urged the Government to leverage Hong Kong’s unique natural resources and study plans to boost economic benefits, including promoting island tourism, while in pursuit of sustainable development.



Members also viewed Ham Tin Wan and the coast of Sai Kung from the vessel. As Ham Tin Wan Campsite and other campsites in the Sai Kung District are gaining popularity among visitors, Members and representatives of the Government discussed how to strengthen environmental protection while enhancing tourists’ experience.



A total of 25 members and non-members of the Subcommittee participated in the visit.