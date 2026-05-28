Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Lantau South (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Lantau South (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (May 28) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Lantau South.

A man surnamed Chan, aged 51, went missing after he was last seen on Lantau Trail – Section 8 in Lantau South Country Park yesterday (May 27) morning. His family made a report to Police today.

He is about 1.7 metres tall, around 70 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of glasses, white long-sleeved shirt, beige trousers, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8039 or 9020 6543 or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.