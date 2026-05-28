Hong Kong – HKPF urges public to stay vigilant against phishing SMS messages and fake “eTraffic Ticket Platform” websites (with photo)

HKPF urges public to stay vigilant against phishing SMS messages and fake “eTraffic Ticket Platform” websites (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) today (May 28) urges members of the public to stay vigilant and beware of fraudulent electronic traffic ticket SMS messages purportedly issued by the “eTraffic Ticket Platform” (the Platform). These SMS messages contain hyperlinks to fake websites that pose as the relevant official Platform’s Verify/ Pay Ticket page, in an attempt to deceive citizens into providing their credit card details and personal information.

The HKPF sternly clarifies that the relevant fraudulent websites as listed in the fraudulent electronic traffic ticket SMS messages (hxxps[:]//etraffic-tickethk[.]com, hxxps[:]//etraffic-tickethk[.]online, hxxps[:]//etraffic-tickethk[.]site, hxxps[:]//etraffic-tickethk[.]live) are not official platforms. Members of the public are reminded not to click on any hyperlinks.

The Platform of the HKPF (www.etrafficticket.gov.hk) will also require members of the public to enter the notice number in addition to the vehicle registration mark. Details of the Fixed Penalty Notices (“FPNs”), including the offence date, time and location, will be displayed for verification.

The HKPF reiterates that all electronic FPNs SMS messages will only be issued under the HKPF sender name “#HKPF-eTT”. Please note that the FPNs, whether issued via SMS messages or email, will never contain any hyperlinks.

Members of the public are reminded to stay vigilant if they receive SMS messages from unknown sources. Do not click on any hyperlinks, log in to suspicious websites, or provide any personal information. Any member of the public who has provided personal information to the relevant websites should dial 18222 to contact the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre officers of the HKPF. For any enquiries regarding the Platform, please call 181 181.

The HKPF also appeals to the public with the following anti-deception tips: