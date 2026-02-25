ITC Mangaldeep’s Mahakumbh Campaign Wins Gold at EFFIE India Awards 2026!

ITC Mangaldeep, India’s leading incense brand has been honoured at the prestigious EFFIE India Awards 2026, one of the world’s most respected accolades celebrating marketing effectiveness. The brand’s culturally resonant campaign, Mangaldeep Ka Mahakumbh, earned recognition for delivering measurable business impact while deepening consumer engagement in the Brand Experience category.

Organised by Effie Worldwide, the Effie Awards recognise campaigns that combine strategic insight, creative excellence and tangible results. Mangaldeep’s win highlights the brand’s ability to blend tradition with contemporary storytelling to create meaningful connections with modern consumers.

The Mangaldeep Ka Mahakumbh campaign was conceptualised as a large-scale cultural platform rooted in devotion, community participation and immersive experiences. By leveraging on-ground engagement, digital amplification and culturally anchored narratives, the campaign strengthened brand salience during a key consumption period while driving significant growth across priority markets.

The campaign was brought to life through various high-impact marketing activities, which ensured Mangaldeep’ s presence across MahaKumbh, ensuring top of the mind recall for all its audience.

Jalbatti-A first of its kind prayer offering: ITC Mangaldeep introduced Jalbatti, an underwater incense stick with alum, helping to preserve the sanctity of the rivers at Sangam

ITC Mangaldeep introduced Jalbatti, an underwater incense stick with alum, helping to preserve the sanctity of the rivers at Sangam Lajja Kaksh : ITC Mangaldeep set up 100 mobile changing rooms for women to ensure privacy is maintained. Additionally, the brand stationed women attendees outside these changing rooms to ensure comfort for all women devotees

: ITC Mangaldeep set up 100 mobile changing rooms for women to ensure privacy is maintained. Additionally, the brand stationed women attendees outside these changing rooms to ensure comfort for all women devotees MahaKumbh AR: To bring the divine Maha Kumbh experience to devotees’ homes, Mangaldeep created a 3D Augmented Reality (AR) journey. This immersive feature allowed users to perform rituals such as Shahi Snaan, Deep Daan, and Aarti virtually, providing a lifelike glimpse of the Maha Kumbh atmosphere, enriched with Mangaldeep’s signature branding.

This recognition reinforces ITC Mangaldeep’s position as a category leader and an enabler of devotion. Over the years, the brand has consistently invested in insight-led communication and purpose-driven initiatives that celebrate faith, ritual and togetherness in contemporary India.

With this milestone at the Effie Awards 2026, ITC Mangaldeep continues to set benchmarks in marketing effectiveness, demonstrating how culturally grounded storytelling can translate into sustained brand growth.