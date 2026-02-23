JAGSoM Hosts International Conference on Sustainable India, Blending Indian Knowledge with ESG and Future-Ready Leadership 

20+ global leaders, academicians, and industry experts deliberate on sustainability, ethical governance, and AI-driven development

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM), in partnership with Sri Sri Institute for Advanced Research, an institution under The Art of Living Foundation, successfully hosted the International Conference on Sustainable India from 16–17 February 2026 at its campus in Bengaluru.

The two-day conference brought together over 20 reputed academicians, policymakers, and industry leaders to deliberate on actionable pathways for sustainability, ESG integration, ethical governance, and future-ready leadership, all viewed through the lens of Indian Knowledge perspectives.



Speaking on the purpose of this powerful conference, Sanjay Padode, Chairman of Centre for Developmental Education and Board Member, JAGSoM, said:

“If a civilisation survives for 8000 years, it must have some secret source. That source could be religion, culture or philosophy but at JAGSoM, we’re agnostic to religion and culture. We’re interested in the knowledge itself. By digging out those basic principles and bringing them back, we can restore balance in life and nature. That’s why this conference is rooted in sustainability. We’ll explore knowledge systems from the past year on year, starting with the Indian Knowledge System.There are so many narratives, stories, epics and documents to learn from. When we combine that wisdom with new technologies like AI and modern management, we can build a more balanced and better life for humanity going forward. ”



The conference came at a significant time for India’s higher education ecosystem, which is being reshaped by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 mandating the inclusion of Indian Knowledge Systems in curricula, alongside the Union Budget 2026-27’s emphasis on outcome-driven learning, employability, and innovation. Discussions, therefore, focused on how India’s civilizational wisdom can inform modern business practices, institutional frameworks, and broader national development priorities.

The inaugural session on 16 February was graced by Chief Guest Dr Pranesh Aswath, Provost, Texas State University, along with Guests of Honour Dr. Santiago Gracia, VP- Strategic Development, and Dr. Celine Davesne, Associate Dean, both from KEDGE Business School. Across the two days, the conference featured plenary sessions, thematic tracks, workshops, and corporate showcases. Conversations ranged from environmental sustainability inspired by Indian knowledge traditions to social responsibility, ethical leadership, governance practices, and the role of technology and AI in driving inclusive and sustainable growth. The valedictory ceremony of the conference was held at the Art of Living Centre, in Bangalore.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said: “Our ancient knowledge systems were never separate from nature, they were designed in harmony with it. Whether in Ayurveda, architecture, agriculture, or daily living, sustainability was a natural way of life. At the same time, we must be pragmatic, not glorifying something merely because it is ancient, nor rejecting something because it is modern. Let us objectively adopt what truly benefits humanity and strengthens our future. When wisdom and science come together, India can lead with both sustainability and innovation”

The conference also reinforced JAGSoM’s commitment to holistic education and social responsibility, reflected in initiatives such as Kanyathon its annual student-led charity run promoting girl child education and women’s empowerment, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 and 5. The successful conclusion of the International Conference on Sustainable India marks an important step towards integrating Indian Knowledge perspectives into mainstream ESG and leadership discourse, further positioning JAGSoM as a thought leader in shaping responsible and future-ready management education.