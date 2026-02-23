ConfirmTkt Introduces 1% Cashback to Make Train Travel More Rewarding This Summer

Unlimited cashback redeemable within 90 days on the next booking

ConfirmTkt, India’s leading authorised B2C online train ticketing and travel utility platform (part of the ixigo Group), has announced a limited-period cashback offer to make summer travel more rewarding for train travellers. Users who book train tickets on the ConfirmTkt app will earn 1% cashback credited directly to their ConfirmTkt Wallet, with no limit on the total amount they can accumulate. The offer is valid till 31 May 2026, covering the peak summer travel season.

With no upper limit on earnings, travellers can earn unlimited cashback during the offer period. The cashback can be redeemed on the next train booking within 90 days of credit, helping families, students and vacation travellers save more as they plan multiple trips this summer. The cashback is automatically credited after booking, ensuring a simple and seamless rewards experience without extra steps.

Commenting on this, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ixigo Trains & ConfirmTkt, said, “Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons in India, with families, students and professionals taking trains to reconnect and explore. With the offer valid till 31 May, it covers the peak summer travel window, enabling travellers to benefit across their upcoming holiday and return journeys. By keeping the cashback uncapped and redemption simple, we are ensuring that those planning trips during this period can save more and travel with greater value and confidence. This reflects our continued focus on delivering meaningful value to travellers by making train bookings simpler, more transparent and rewarding at scale.”

ConfirmTkt has consistently been at the forefront of delivering customer value by building technology-led, customer-first products and initiatives focused on certainty, convenience and real, everyday utility. The platform also offers high-accuracy Waitlist Prediction to help users take informed booking decisions, Nearby Trains and Alternate Travel Plan options when seats are limited, Live Train Status updates, seamless PNR Tracking, Instant Refunds, Seat Availability Alerts and fast UPI-enabled payments. Users can also access Food on Train to get meals delivered to their seats at selected stations. Together, these capabilities are designed to reduce uncertainty, provide reliable backup options, and enhance confidence throughout the booking and travel journey.