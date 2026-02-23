Freedom Oil continues support to ‘Run for a Girl Child’ initiative to Boost Education and Empower Girls

Organizes a flash mob to showcase the impact of the decade long partnership on the life of a Girl Child

To encourage more registrations for the run scheduled on March 1st at Gachibowli Stadium to support more girls from the underprivileged sections of the society.

The Gemini Edibles and Fats India limited, (the makers of Freedom Healthy cooking oils), extended their decade long collaboration with Seva Bharathi Telangana, to organize marquee annual event ‘Run for a Girl Child’ to facilitate the education for girls from the underdeveloped and economically weaker sections of the society. To create awareness and increase participation in the ‘Run for a Girl Child’ a Flash Mob with the beneficiary girl children was organized in association with the Philanthropy partner, Sattva Knowledge City. The Flash Mob was performed to highlight the impact of the initiative ‘Run for the Girl Child’ and the contribution of each participant in the run, on the life of the girl child and the community. The Flash Mob was hosted at Sattva Knowledge City, a marquee office asset of Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), reinforcing the platform’s commitment to enabling community-driven initiatives that create meaningful social impact.

Every participant who registers for the event, directly contributes to transforming the life of a girl child from an underprivileged background by enabling access to education, healthcare, skill development, and the confidence she needs to build an independent and successful future. The initiative aligns with the broader goal of women empowerment by fostering independence, confidence, and long-term socio-economic upliftment. The campaign invites citizens across Hyderabad to participate in the run, support the cause, and take a step toward building a healthier and more equitable future for every girl child.

The ‘Run for a girl child’ initiative over the last decade has impacted on the lives of more than 10,000 girls. To mark this decade long impact of Run for the Girl Child initiative, Freedom oil, Seva Bharathi and the philanthropy partner Sattva Group organized the flash mob to encourage more participants for the run scheduled on March 1st, 2026 at Gachibowli Stadium.

According to, Mr. P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd said, “A girl’s education has the power to transform families, communities, and ultimately the nation. By supporting girl child education, we are building a stronger, more prosperous India for generations to come. We are happy to be associated with this initiative for a decade. I urge all Hyderabadis to join the ‘Run for a Girl Child’ and be part of this movement—because every step taken in the run helps empower a girl with the education and confidence she deserves.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chetan Pimpalkhute, General Manager – Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, stated, “This campaign reflects our core belief that true progress begins at home with healthy choices and equal opportunities. By combining awareness about heart-healthy cooking and active lifestyle. This activity is designed to inspire action. By linking health awareness with girl child empowerment, we are building a community-driven movement that promotes both personal well-being and national progress. Through ‘Run for a Girl Child,’ we are turning participants into contributors towards a larger social cause.”

Adding to this Smt. Dr. Sumalatha, Vice President, Seva Bharati, Telangana said, “We have been working continuously with the partners like Freedom Oil to create more awareness about Run for a Girl Child. This is a unique initiative where a significant portion of the contribution by each runner is used to educate a girl child. Therefore we request more and more people to register and support the education and health of a girl child to make a healthier and better country.”