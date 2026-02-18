Oberoi Mall Announces the 4th Edition of its Signature Event”The Pooch Party.”

Mumbai’siconic Oberoi Mall is all set to host the 4th edition of its much-anticipated signature event, The Pooch Party, on Sunday, 22nd February 2026, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the West Plaza.

After three successful editions, most recently welcoming over 80 dogs and 150+ pet parents, the much-loved event returns in collaboration with Puppy Atlas, once again creating a vibrant and dedicated space for Mumbai’s growing community of canine lovers.

Designed as an evening of fun, bonding, and celebration, The Pooch Party promises an engaging lineup of activities for pets and their humans alike, along with a designated corner for adoptions.

Event Highlights Include:

Interactive Entertainment: Emcee-led games, an exciting canine fashion walk, and a lively dog talent hunt

Emcee-led games, an exciting canine fashion walk, and a lively dog talent hunt Memorable Moments: Live caricature sessions with pets and creative DIY name-tag stations

Live caricature sessions with pets and creative DIY name-tag stations Pet Retail & Welfare: Curated kiosks featuring pet brands, along with a special Adoption Corner dedicated to helping dogs find their forever homes

With its continued focus on community engagement and inclusive experiences, Oberoi Mall remains committed to curating unique events that bring people, and their pets together.

Event Details: