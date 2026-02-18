Fabless Semicon Startup Vervesemi raises $10 million in Series A round led by Ace investor Ashish Kacholia and Unicorn India Ventures

Round also saw participation from Roots Ventures, Caperize Fina and MAIQ Growth Scheme and many HNI’s

Fabless Semiconductor startup Vervesemi has raised $10 million in a series A round led by ace market investor Ashish Kacholia and Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from Roots Ventures, Caperize Fina and MAIQ Growth Scheme.

Funds raised will be deployed in 3 key strategic areas. The Company will accelerate product commercialization of its machine learning–enhanced analog signal chain IC portfolio, including advanced data converters and intelligent power and sensing solutions targeted at industrial, smart energy, motor control, and avionics applications. The investment will also be directed to take existing silicon chips in production, product qualification, and scale engineering and applications teams to support global customers. A portion of the capital will also be used to expand the IP portfolio and strengthen its R&D capabilities in next-generation precision analog architectures. Lastly, Vervesemi will use the fresh funding to build its go-to-market presence across Asia, the US, and other key semiconductor markets to engage more deeply with OEMs and system companies.

Rakesh Malik, Co-founder & CEO, Vervesemi, says, “This Series A funding marks a defining milestone for Vervesemi. The round was multiple times oversubscribed, and the backing of Ashish Kacholia, Unicorn India Ventures, and other distinguished investors reinforces our conviction that world-class semiconductor innovation can originate from India. This funding allows us to move from technology validation to large-scale deployment, positioning Vervesemi as a global supplier of intelligent analog mixed signal semiconductor solutions.”

Pratap Narayan Singh, Co-founder & CTO, Vervesemi, says, “This funding enables us to transition from advanced R&D to scaled market execution. We are accelerating product tape-outs, expanding our engineering capabilities, and strengthening our global go-to-market presence. Our mission is to redefine how precision mixed signal SOCs are designed and deployed worldwide.”

Over the last year, Vervesemi has made significant progress in both technology maturation and commercial readiness. The Company successfully validated its ML-enabled analog signal chain architecture in silicon with multiple customers entering into production, expanded product pipeline, and increased customer engagement across industrial and smart energy segments. The IP portfolio is expanding with over 10 patents held by the company. Vervesemi has advanced multiple programs into late-stage development and qualification, marking its transition from a technology-driven startup to a product-driven semiconductor company preparing for scaled market entry.

Commenting on the fund raise, Ashish Kacholia, founder of Lucky Investment Managers, says, “Vervesemi has a set of founders with rich experience from leading multinationals and deep domain expertise in Analog and Digital processing. This has been validated by order wins from marquee customers including a leading space organisation for their chip and multiple global customers for their semiconductor IPs. The Indian Deep Tech innovation ecosystem is taking shape fast and it is my privilege of partnering with one of the most exciting companies in this space”

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, adds, “Fabless semicon design companies in India are really leading the pack of innovation in the deep tech ecosystem. Being a focused deep tech investor, we are seeing cutting edge work being done in the fabless segment. Vervesemi, which has been working relentlessly to build a range of offerings with an aim to solidify their position in the Indian market and an eye on the global markets, is a strong proposition for us to invest. With our current fund and recently launched Rs 600 crore deep tech fund with IIT Madras, we believe that patient early growth capital for deep tech startups won’t be an insurmountable challenge. India has the talent, tech and now capital to support deep tech companies hitting the ground running.”

Vervesemi is aiming to scale up its innovation with an aim to be a global product-driven semiconductor leader. The Company is investing in team growth, accelerating multiple product tape-outs, and expanding international customer engagement. Over the next few years, Vervesemi plans to build a diversified analog mixed signal IC portfolio serving industrial, energy, avionics, and motor control markets worldwide.

On the talent front, they plan to significantly expand their analog design, mixed-signal, firmware, and applications engineering teams to accelerate product development and customer support. Building a world-class semiconductor design organization in India remains a core priority.

From a technology perspective, Vervesemi will broaden its portfolio of machine learning–enhanced analog signal chain products, including next-generation data converters, intelligent sensing solutions, and integrated SoCs. They also plan to deepen their investment in proprietary IP and advanced silicon development programs.

Geographically, the intention is to strengthen their presence in key semiconductor markets including the United States and strategic Asian markets to work closely with OEMs and system companies.

The Company has also launched a new motor control product line designed for high-efficiency and high-reliability applications in electric vehicles, drones, and industrial automation. These solutions integrate precision sensing, control intelligence, and enhanced fault detection to improve performance and safety.

In addition, they have launched advanced bridge sensor interface chips targeting precision measurement applications such as weight scales, industrial sensing, and smart energy systems. These devices leverage Vervesemi’s proprietary machine learning–enhanced analog architecture to deliver higher accuracy, better drift compensation, and improved robustness under harsh environmental conditions.

The company has also developed an avionics-grade multi-function controller platform engineered for high-reliability aerospace and defense applications. This controller incorporates fail-safe mechanisms and adaptive error correction capabilities, ensuring dependable operation in mission-critical environments.

With a new product portfolio, the company is also seeing early traction from its customers segment with early design commitments in industrial and smart energy applications. The company has also completed critical silicon validation milestones, expanded its engineering team, and strengthened supply chain partnerships to support scaled production. The level of inbound interest from both domestic and international customers has increased substantially, reflecting growing demand for high-precision, intelligent analog solutions.

On the customer front, Vervesemi has progressed from early technical engagements to active design-in discussions with OEMs and system companies across industrial automation, smart energy, mobility, and aerospace segments. Several of their products are currently undergoing customer evaluation and qualification processes.

The Company also strengthened ecosystem partnerships with fabrication, packaging, and testing partners to ensure scalable production readiness. This has enabled them to accelerate silicon validation cycles and prepare for volume deployment.

In the coming year, Vervesemi expects to transition from advanced product readiness to meaningful commercial traction. The goal is to secure production design wins, initiate early revenue streams, and expand product portfolio into higher-value integrated solutions.

Ankit Mittal and Tushar Gupta, Partners at Six Stone Capital which participated and managed the round said, “We backed Vervesemi because the future of electronics manufacturing will be defined by companies that combine deep engineering with execution discipline. Pratap Narayan Singh and Rakesh Malik have built exactly that foundation,”