C2i Semiconductors Raises $15 Million Series A Led by Peak XV Partners

C2i Semiconductors, a Bengaluru-based semiconductor startup, has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Yali Deeptech & TDK Ventures.

Founded in 2024 by Ram Anant, Vikram Gakhar, Preetam Tadeparthy and Dattatreya Suryanarayana, along with Harsha S. B and Muthusubramanian N. V as co-founders, C2i Semiconductors is building power management solutions designed for the next generation of AI data centres and cloud infrastructure.

The founding team brings decades of experience building and scaling power and mixed-signal semiconductor platforms at global leaders including Texas Instruments, National Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, and Sanyo. Collectively, the team has led the architecture and development of power management technologies deployed across enterprise servers, AI infrastructure, mobile platforms, and automotive systems, with differentiated products backed by hundreds of patents that have shipped on a global scale and generated billions of dollars in revenue. Their experience spans the full stack, from system architecture and silicon design to validation, reliability, and large-scale deployment, positioning C2i to tackle power delivery challenges at a foundational level.

As AI workloads scale and compute density increases, power delivery has emerged as one of the most critical constraints in modern data centre design. Architectures built for an earlier era of computing are increasingly stretched on efficiency, reliability, and scalability. Power is no longer a supporting layer. It is a defining bottleneck.

C2i is addressing this challenge by rethinking power delivery at a system level. Instead of incremental improvements to individual components, the company is building configurable, platform-based power architectures that span the stack from grid to core. Its approach enables higher power density, simpler system design, and faster deployment, while meeting the reliability requirements of large-scale AI infrastructure.

Commenting on the fundraise, Ram Anant, Co-Founder and CEO of C2i Semiconductors, said, “AI is fundamentally reshaping how data centers are designed and built, and power delivery has emerged as one of the most critical constraints to scaling infrastructure. At C2i, we are developing power platforms purpose-built for this new era of computing. This funding will enable us to accelerate the development of next-generation, high-density, ultra-reliable system-level power delivery solutions. We are also grateful to MeitY for their partnership through the DLI scheme, the financial support and access to advanced EDA tools made a real difference for us, helping us move from an early silicon concept to something we could confidently take to market.”

Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, said, “Power has become a major bottleneck in scaling AI. Addressing this challenge requires deep expertise across hardware and systems. The C2i founding team is world-class and brings extraordinary depth in power electronics, silicon, and system design. Their approach to power management can significantly extend GPU longevity and unlock billions of dollars in savings for the industry. We are thrilled to partner with the team as they build a global semiconductor company from India.”

C2i Semiconductors’ long-term vision is to become a trusted technology partner powering the world’s most critical computing infrastructure. The company is focused on developing enduring power platforms that redefine benchmarks for efficiency, scalability, and reliability in the 5S AI era (Sustainable, Safe/Secure, Scalable, Self-improving, Sovereign AI). An era where intelligence is not only powerful, but responsible and resilient, said Preetam Tadeparthy, Co-founder and CTO of C2i Semiconductors.