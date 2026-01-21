Actor Pulkit Samrat shares his life story and film industry experience with students at the Under25 Summit At Campus at VIT

India’s leading youth media network,Under25, brought forth yet another successful Summit At Campus (SAC) at Vidyanlankar Institute of Technology (VIT) in Mumbai. The youth festival for the students, by the students, presents workshops, conversations, and art & music performances straight to the campuses throughout the year. In much the same way, the SAC at VIT campus saw actor Pulkit Samrat take the centre stage, where he interacted with the students and spoke of his latest release, Rahu Ketu.

Unlike usual college fests, SACs are licensed, student-run on-ground culture experiences powered by Under25’s nationwide Student fellowship network. This unique platform encourages students to take up leadership roles to tap into their true potential for creativity and community. It’s where students meet creators, brands, and mentors who actually give them the knowledge and experience they need to become leaders in their fields.

The SAC at VIT with actor Pulkit Samrat was a reflection of this very philosophy. From answering questions like “Chhole Bhature or six pack abs for the rest of your life?” (his answer was “Chhole Bhature with extra workout”) to why he always wanted to become an actor, Pulkit shared his life story with students in a way that was equal parts witty, vulnerable and raw.

The actor reminisced about his own college days, spoke of his latest release Rahu Ketu, and shared candid behind-the-scenes stories from the sets. In a casual and honest interaction from the edge of the stage, he offered first-hand insight and thoughtful advice to Gen Z– be it dating and relationships, believing in one’s own talent, staying resilient, and always having the grit to never give up. He also emphasised the importance of consistently showcasing one’s talent at every opportunity and platform they get, especially on platforms like Under25.

On talking about what advice he’d give himself when he was under 25 years of age, Pulkit Samrat said, “I’ve been so angry and frustrated in life, too. But what I know now and didn’t know then was that everything will be okay. Don’t take stress and just breathe. You have to hang in there and keep working hard. I personally believe that everybody has a phase in life when they think everything’s going wrong or things aren’t going according to plan – that there’s “bad luck.” But bad luck doesn’t go a long way. It does not stay, but rather, it comes and goes. It is hard work that goes a long way. So, just believe in yourself and work hard. That’s what will get you anywhere you want to be.”

He further added , “Also, your home stress should remain at home and your work stress should remain at work. Only then can one have a balance in life. It feels tough, but it’s actually very easy. For instance, those who regularly study and do their work don’t have the stress of studying everything at once a night before the exams.”

Pulkit also remarked how the youth are curious and have many questions that they often hesitate to ask. However, platforms like Under25 create a space so honest and authentic that they can ask their questions without hesitation. The session wasn’t all motivation and advice. In true Under25 SAC spirit, the actor even tried the famous dahi papdi chaat and also danced with students to Kismat Ki Chaabi from his latest release.

Through SACs, Under25 envisions enabling students with a platform where they can build a youth culture. SACs blend learning with authentic experiences and entertainment in a way that feels relevant and truly engages Gen Z deeply, unlike any other format. Pulkit Samrat’s session at SAC was a testimony to this very vision.

