Vertiv Completes Acquisition of PurgeRite, Expanding Leadership in Liquid Cooling Services

~$1.0 billion purchase strengthens Vertiv’s capabilities in specialized fluid management services for high-density computing and AI applications

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, today announced the successful completion of its previously reported intent to acquire Purge Rite Intermediate LLC (“PurgeRite”), a leading provider of mechanical flushing, purging and filtration services for data centers and other mission-critical facilities. The approximately $1.0 billion acquisition enhances Vertiv’s thermal management services capabilities and strengthens its position as a global leader in next-generation thermal chain services for liquid cooling systems.

“We are excited to officially welcome PurgeRite to Vertiv, expanding to deepen our fluid management services capabilities,” said Gio Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv. “PurgeRite’s specialized expertise in fluid management services complements our existing portfolio and enhances our ability to provide end-to-end product and service support for customers’ high-density computing and AI applications where efficient thermal management is critical to performance and reliability.”

High-performance computing (HPC) and the AI factories require liquid cooling technology to operate, and it is crucial to deploy and maintain clean fluid loops to maximize cooling performance. Achieving this starts with optimal flow at commissioning by establishing ultra-clean, air-free, chemically stable coolant, and preserving that balance to maintain performance throughout the system’s lifecycle.

The integration of PurgeRite’s capabilities with Vertiv’s existing thermal management portfolio is expected to offer significant customer benefits, including enhanced system performance through improved heat transfer and equipment efficiency, reduced risk of downtime through operational excellence, and expanded service scale supporting global operations with consistent quality.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PurgeRite has established itself as an industry leader in mechanical flushing, purging, and filtration for mission-critical data center applications, including strong relationships with hyperscalers and Tier 1 colocation providers. It brings engineering expertise, proprietary technologies and the ability to scale to meet the needs of challenging data center schedules, enabling complex liquid cooling applications across the thermal chain from chillers to coolant distribution units (CDUs). The company’s services will join forces with Vertiv’s existing liquid cooling offerings to deliver end-to-end thermal management solutions from facility to room and row to rack.