Weekly survey: what do you think of iOS 27?

It was a hectic week over at Cupertino, California– the yearly WWDC presented the most recent variations of Apple’s essential os. Let’s focus in on iOS– what did you consider its brand-new functions and enhancements?

If you require a refresher or you missed out on the statement completely, here’s what’s brand-new in iOS 27. The headlining function today– not simply for iOS however the entire WWDC– is the brand-new Siri AI. This and the next generation of Apple Intelligence.

< img alt ="iOS 27" width ="209" height ="254" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/ios-27-ipados-27/popup/-x254/gsmarena_001.jpg"> < img alt ="iOS 27"width ="209"height ="254"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/ios-27-ipados-27/popup/-x254/gsmarena_002.jpg"> < img alt ="iOS 27"width ="209"height ="254"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/ios-27-ipados-27/popup/-x254/gsmarena_003.jpg">



iOS 27

There were other modifications too, like Apple attempting to polish the maligned Liquid Glass style language. IPhones will be quicker with iOS 27– apps will release 30 % faster, AirDrop transfers can be up to 70 % faster and there are optimizations to smooth out network shifts in between Wi-Fi and cellular information.

What do you consider iOS 27? Great general or not? Much better than Android 17?