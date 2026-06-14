Workshop requires higher pol representation of Pasmandas

< period data-ua-type="1" onclick ="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)"> Lucknow: To go over the social, instructional, financial and political obstacles dealt with by the Pasmanda neighborhood, a nationwide policy workshop was arranged by the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz.

The occasion was participated in by social activists, academics, neighborhood leaders, legal representatives, reporters, youth agents and delegates from numerous states.The individuals proposed reinforcing the organisation’s structure through higher grassroots outreach, the development of youth and ladies’s wings, and a broadened subscription drive.Education and social reform included plainly in the conversations.

Individuals stressed the reliable execution of the Right to Education Act, larger access to academic chances for disadvantaged groups, the modernisation of madrassa education, and projects versus dowry and caste discrimination. Procedures to promote ability advancement, entrepreneurship and self-employment amongst youth were likewise talked about.The workshop likewise highlighted the requirement for higher political involvement and representation of Pasmanda Muslims in regional bodies, state legislatures and Parliament.

Individuals advised political celebrations to supply more chances to Pasmanda prospects.Amongst the essential needs raised were the publication of the Justice KG Balakrishnan Commission report, a different socio-economic caste census of Pasmanda neighborhoods, sub-categorisation within OBC classifications, the development of a Pasmanda Commission, and increased representation in minority organizations.Resolving the event, Mahaz nationwide working president Shariq Adeeb Ansari stated that higher awareness, more powerful organisation and increased youth involvement would enhance the neighborhood’s social and political empowerment.