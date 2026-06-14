Samsung Galaxy S26 series gets a function that numerous other Android phones had for years

Samsung’s Galaxy-branded smart devices and tablets have actually been doing not have a function that numerous other Android gadgets, particularly from Chinese brand names, had for years. We are discussing the real-time network speed sign showed in the status bar, now offered for Galaxy users by means of the QuickStar module in Samsung’s Good Lock personalization app.

Samsung users might get a real-time network speed indication on their Galaxy phone, however it needed a third-party app or making it possible for a firmware flag if the gadget was rooted. That’s not required now if your gadget is running the Android 17-based One UI 9, which is presently just offered as a beta to the Galaxy S26 series mobile phones in 6 nations.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The factor you require One UI 9 is that the real-time network speed sign by means of QuickStar is presently just supported on One UI 9, and it’s uncertain whether it will be supported in older One UI variations.

That stated, if you own a Galaxy S26 series mobile phone running One UI 9 beta and desire the real-time network speed sign, you will initially need to set up Good Lock from the Google Play Store or Samsung’s Galaxy Store if you do not have it currently.

The variation of QuickStar that brings the network speed sign is 15.7.00.27. If it’s not offered through Galaxy Store, you can install it by hand by downloading the APK file (at your own threat) from here.

After that, open Good Lock > > open QuickStar from the Plugins area > > tap on the toggle on top to make it possible for QuickStar’s functions > > tap Exposure of indication icons > tap the toggle beside the Network Speed alternative. As soon as you do that, the real-time network speed indication will appear in the top-right corner of the screen.

< img width ="253" height ="550" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/samsung-galaxy-s26-good-lock-quickstar-network-speed-indicator/inline/-x550/gsmarena_002.jpg" alt ="Samsung Galaxy S26 series gets a feature that many other Android phones had for years">

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